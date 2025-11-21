Biden’s Weaponization of the DOJ Against GOP Lawmakers Was Worse Than We Thought

New, disturbing revelations show just how far Joe Biden was willing to go to target his political enemies. In 2022, his Justice Department secretly seized more than two years of House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan’s personal phone records. Fox News Digital obtained a subpoena that exposes the depth of Biden’s weaponization of the government against his enemies.

Advertisement

The subpoena shows a federal prosecutor — who later joined Jack Smith’s January 6 team — ordered Verizon to cough up Jordan’s records dating back to Jan. 1, 2020.

“The request appears to be the most expansive yet of the publicly known subpoenas targeting senators and current and former House members during Arctic Frost, the investigation that led to Smith bringing election-related charges against President Donald Trump,” Fox News Digital reports.

Smith did not begin working as special counsel until seven months after the subpoena was issued, meaning the request pre-dated his time at the DOJ. The subpoena for Jordan's records appears to be one of the first known ones in the Arctic Frost probe and was issued during a time when Jordan was serving as the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, which conducts oversight of the DOJ. His role at the time is illustrative of Republicans' sharp criticisms of the Arctic Frost subpoenas, as they claim the requests for Congress members' phone records breached the separation of powers, including under the speech or debate clause. The toll records did not include the contents of Jordan's phone calls or messages but did include details about when calls and messages were sent and received and with whom Jordan was communicating. The subpoena sought records for three other phone numbers, which were redacted. It included a one-year gag order signed by a D.C. magistrate judge.

Advertisement

A source said Verizon handed over Jordan’s records when the DOJ demanded them, adding another layer to the growing concerns about the department’s reach.

Verizon issued a statement saying it is working closely with both the House and Senate Judiciary Committees to gather all relevant information regarding the shady subpoenas.

ICYMI: Joy Behar Just Put ABC on the Brink of Another Huge Trump Lawsuit

"As part of our investigation, we uncovered new information regarding Chairman Jordan and shared it with him as soon as possible," Verizon spokesman Rich Young told Fox News Digital in a statement. "We are committed to restoring trust through transparency and will continue to work with Congress and the administration as they examine these issues and consider reforms to expand notification protections."

Jordan is the latest in a growing list of Republicans revealed as having been targeted by the Biden Justice Department as part of Arctic Frost. The sweep started earlier with Rep. Kevin McCarthy in 2023. At least ten GOP senators also landed on the list, including Sens. Lindsey Graham, Marsha Blackburn, Ted Cruz, and Ron Johnson. The pattern shows a previously unknown and disturbing level of weaponization.

Advertisement

Naturally, Smith insists that his January 6 and 2020 election investigations followed DOJ policies, but no one really buys that. He also insists the subpoenas were “entirely proper” and narrowly crafted.

Right.

Biden’s weaponization of the DOJ against Trump was already a dark stain on American democracy. But this latest revelation proves he couldn’t stop himself from using the full weight of government to crush all political opposition. This blatant abuse of power demands swift congressional action before it is normalized.

Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the Left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today. Your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more.

Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It's a great time to become a part of our movement. Join now and stand with America-first journalism!