Joy Behar Just Put ABC on the Brink of Another Huge Trump Lawsuit

ABC News might soon find itself staring down another expensive defamation lawsuit from President Trump, and honestly, it wouldn't come as a shock. On a recent episode of The View, Joy Behar confidently claimed that it was "obvious" Trump was a pedophile connected with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, implicating him in Epstein’s crimes. This wild accusation came without a shred of evidence tying Trump to Epstein’s criminal activities. In fact, Trump is arguably one of the few prominent figures who did the right thing and severed ties with Epstein years ago, unlike many Democrats who have since been ensnared in the fallout.

Despite the Democrats’ best efforts, the recent dump of thousands of emails, texts, and documents related to Epstein did not hurt Trump. Instead, it wreaked havoc on the Democrats. For example, Larry Summers, Bill Clinton’s former Treasury secretary and Obama’s economic advisor, is “stepping back from public commitments” and also resigned from the board of OpenAI over his many communications with Epstein. House Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-V.I) was revealed to have strategized with Epstein via text messages during a 2019 Congressional hearing. Barack Obama’s White House counsel, Kathryn Ruemmler, sought Epstein’s guidance on how to get Obama to nominate her for U.S. attorney general. Even House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries faces uncomfortable questions after emails revealed that his campaign invited Epstein to a fundraiser and solicited money from him.

But, according to Jay Behar, it’s Trump’s guilt that’s self-evident. “But isn’t it obvious he was — that Trump was involved with Epstein?! I mean—” she said, as Sunny Hostin immediately backed her up with, “He’s mentioned over a thousand times.”

Behar escalated from there. “There are more pictures with Epstein than pictures of Kim Kardashian of herself!” she declared, thrilled with her own exaggeration.

Believe it or not, Behar continued to push the narrative: “How many more things do we have to see before people believe that he was involved with Epstein?!”

But Farah Griffin injected a dose of reality into the segment.

“To date, he has never been credibly accused of a crime in this,” she said, and Hostin begrudgingly conceded, “Right. He hasn’t been.”

Farah Griffin laid out the obvious: Trump knew Epstein socially, they had a falling out, and there are photos of them at events. Beyond that, there’s nothing. “You see him at parties. He knows him. There’s a known falling out,” she explained. She added that if she were advising Trump, she’d urge total transparency: “If you have nothing to hide, if this is just an old friendship that fell apart and you happen to know a really bad guy, put it all out there. That is the quickest way to exonerate.”

Behar, trapped in her own narrative, couldn’t accept it. “But it’s not, don’t you see that!” she snapped, even though Trump literally made releasing the Epstein files a promise of his campaign—something Joe Biden never did—and literally just signed legislation compelling the Department of Justice to release the files within 30 days.

“ABC News may soon be facing down another costly defamation suit from President Trump,” noted Nicholas Fondacaro of NewsBusters.

I think he’s right.

There’s no evidence linking Trump to Epstein’s vile crimes, yet these co-hosts throw around accusations as if they’re undeniable truths. The absurdity of using decades-old photos of the two men at public events decades ago and ignoring the fact that Trump cut off ties with him well before the world knew who he was should have been the end of these baseless accusations. Trump has already gotten a $15 million settlement from ABC News over false statements made by George Stephanopoulos.

Something tells me that Trump could get even more if he sues ABC again over Behar’s false claims.

