Epstein Emails Expose Deep Ties to Obama’s White House Legal Counsel

Democrats thought they had a smoking gun when they released three cherry-picked emails from Jeffrey Epstein's estate to attack Donald Trump. The plan backfired spectacularly. Republicans on the House Oversight Committee responded by releasing the entire trove of emails, more than 20,000 of them, much to the Democrats’ chagrin. Now, some of the emails are revealing troubling details that Democrats really hope don’t get any attention: Epstein had a direct line to Barack Obama's inner circle.

Kathryn Ruemmler, who served as Obama's White House counsel, appears throughout Epstein's correspondence. The emails show a relationship that went far beyond casual acquaintance. Ruemmler, now Goldman Sachs' chief legal officer, maintained regular contact with the disgraced financier even after she left the White House.

The most striking revelation involves Ruemmler's potential appointment as attorney general. In September 2014, just days before Eric Holder announced his resignation as U.S. Attorney General, Ruemmler and Epstein discussed her prospects for the job. Media outlets at the time pegged her as a leading contender, and Epstein encouraged her to "talk to boss." Ruemmler responded that she needed to prepare to accept before having that conversation. While the identity of "boss" remains technically unclear, the context points to Obama. Who else would have been in a position to nominate her for attorney general?

Their exchanges frequently centered on Trump and their mutual disdain for him. After Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations, Epstein boasted to Ruemmler about his insider knowledge. "You see, I know how dirty Donald is," Epstein wrote.

Ruemmler shared Epstein's dislike for Trump throughout the 2016 campaign and beyond. In August 2015, while planning a visit to Epstein's Manhattan mansion, she dismissed Trump as "living proof of the adage that it is better to be lucky than smart." By February 2016, as Trump gained momentum in the Republican primary, her tone grew more alarmed. "The Trump success is seriously scary," she wrote to Epstein.

The friends' animosity continued after Trump won the presidency. Ruemmler called his Cabinet selections "moronic" and regularly vented her frustrations to Epstein. "Trump is truly stupid," she wrote in 2017. A few months earlier, she described him as "so gross." The two traded articles and commentary about everything from Trump's tech policy to the Mueller investigation, maintaining their correspondence well into Trump's first term.

Nothing in the emails indicates Ruemmler knew about Epstein's criminal conduct. That distinction matters, but it hardly resolves the bigger questions these revelations raise. How did a convicted sex offender maintain such close ties to someone who had served as Barack Obama’s top lawyer? Why was Ruemmler comfortable seeking career advice from Epstein and visiting his home? What does it say about Obama's circle that Epstein felt confident enough in their relationship to urge her toward a Cabinet position? What kind of influence did Epstein have with the Obama administration through Ruemmler? Did he have other contacts there that we have yet to find out about?

The depths of their connection become even clearer in a 2019 draft of Epstein's will, which named Ruemmler as the backup executor of his estate. This wasn't just some distant professional acquaintance. Epstein trusted her enough to potentially manage his affairs after his death.

Democrats spent months trying to weaponize Epstein's connections against Trump. The strategy collapsed when the emails they released turned out to be nothing burgers. Then came the Dems' spectacular faceplant: a tweet accusing Trump of spending Thanksgiving 2017 with Epstein that was so ridiculous, they had to delete it. They even leaned on Epstein’s personal grudge against Trump as if that somehow proved anything.

Meanwhile, the ties between Ruemmler and Epstein showed how far his influence reached inside the Obama administration. Republicans didn’t need to twist a thing. They simply laid out the evidence and let the facts speak for themselves.

If you wondered why Democrats blocked the release of the Epstein files earlier this week, you may have your answer.

