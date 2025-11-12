The Democrats’ Latest Trump-Epstein 'Bombshell' Actually Vindicates Trump

Democrats are scrambling to change the subject after caving on the government shutdown, and their latest stunt is hilariously transparent. On Wednesday, House Oversight Committee Democrats released emails from Jeffrey Epstein's estate that they claimed raised "serious questions about Donald Trump and his knowledge of Epstein's horrific crimes." The problem? The emails prove nothing of the sort.

Advertisement

ABC News even admitted "The full context of these email exchanges is not clear from the portions released by the committee Democrats." That's putting it mildly.

The supposed bombshell consists of three exchanges from 2011, 2015, and 2019. In a 2011 email between Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein referred to Trump as "the dog that hasn't barked," noting that an alleged victim had spent hours at Trump's house but Trump's name had "never once been mentioned." Maxwell responded, "I have been thinking about that."

That's it. No accusation. No evidence. No incriminating information whatsoever.

The victim referenced in those emails is Virginia Giuffre, whose name was redacted in the Democrat release. And there is probably a good reason they did. Giuffre, who previously worked at Mar-a-Lago, has consistently stated under oath that she never witnessed Trump engage in any wrongdoing. She testified that Trump never acted inappropriately with her, that she never saw Trump and Epstein together, and that she never saw Trump at any of Epstein's homes. Her memoir makes abundantly clear that Trump had zero involvement in Epstein's illegal activities.

These Epstein/Maxwell emails reference Virginia Giuffre.



Giuffre's testimony contradicts them:



She never saw Trump and Epstein together.



Trump never acted inappropriately towards her (no sex and no flirting).



She was never at Epstein's house with Trump. https://t.co/obTvvQbh8g pic.twitter.com/zOQRQHep7r — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) November 12, 2025

Advertisement

The 2015 emails show Epstein corresponding with anti-Trump author Michael Wolff, who was fishing for gossip during Trump's first presidential campaign back in 2016. Wolff, not Epstein, suggested ways to "hang" Trump politically depending on how he answered media questions about Epstein. Wolff is literally trying to urge Epstein to blackmail Trump in the email over the issue of whether Trump flew on Epstein's plane or had been to his home. "If he says he hasn't been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency," Wolff wrote. "You can hang him in a way that potentially generates a positive benefit for you, or, if it really looks like he could win, you could save him, generating a debt."

Then there's a January 2019 email between the two in which they discussed whether Trump had banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago years earlier. Epstein wrote, "Trump said he asked me to resign, never a member ever. Of course he knew about the girls as he asked ghislaine to stop."

This, many on the left claim, is the smoking gun that Trump knew about Epstein’s sex trafficking. "Jeffrey Epstein wrote Trump 'knew about the girls', referencing Mar-a-Lago, in newly released emails,” NBC News said in their headline. The only problem is that they are deliberately misinterpreting what that email was actually about, and NBC News even acknowledge within the article that the email was "apparently referencing Trump and Epstein's soured relationship" and how Trump banned Epstein from his club for being a creep who poached employees from him.

Advertisement

ICYMI: Democrats Should Be Panicking About New York Right Now

"These emails prove absolutely nothing other than the fact that President Trump did nothing wrong. And what President Trump has always said is that he was from Palm Beach and so was Jeffrey Epstein,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Wednesday. “Jeffrey Epstein was a member at Mar-a-Lago until President Trump kicked him out because Jeffrey Epstein was a pedophile and he was a creep."

The funny thing is that Democrats released more emails on Wednesday, including one that undermines the narrative they’re trying to push. The email from Wolff to Epstein shows Wolff attempting to extract damaging information about Trump before the 2016 election. "There's an opportunity to come forward this week and talk about Trump in such a way that could garner you great sympathy and help finish him," Wolff wrote days before the 2016 election. "Interested?" he asked. No replies to Wolff's solicitation were released by the Democrats. The problem was that Epstein had no dirt on Trump, hence the reason we don’t have any replies in that email exchange. Here's the real question: If Wolff's emails were so damaging, why didn't he release them sooner? He clearly wanted to get Trump but obviously didn't think they were damaging enough to release earlier.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, court documents revealed last week that Epstein allegedly told fellow inmate Nicholas Tartaglione that federal prosecutors, led by Maurene Comey, daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, offered him a deal: freedom in exchange for implicating Trump in his crimes. According to Tartaglione, Epstein said Trump had no connection to his crimes, but prosecutors told him evidence didn't matter. Just the accusation.

Related: The Deep State May Have Tried to Frame Trump With Bogus Epstein Allegations

In the end, this latest smear attempt doesn’t just fall flat—it actually vindicates Trump. After years of obsessive fishing expeditions, Democrats once again came up empty. The emails they hyped as proof of wrongdoing instead confirm that Trump had no connection to Epstein’s criminal activities and, in fact, cut ties with him long before his arrest. Meanwhile, Republicans on the Oversight Committee subsequently released a trove of 20,000 Epstein documents from his estate. Do you really think they’d do that if there was actually anything incriminating about Trump in them?

The truth is that these emails only reinforce that Trump recognized Epstein for what he was and wanted nothing to do with him. Democrats’ desperate spin—combined with revelations that Epstein was pressured to falsely implicate Trump—exposes this entire episode as yet another politically motivated hoax. They just needed a distraction from their shutdown debacle, so they latched onto the thinnest thread they could find. The same party that shrugged off Ashley Biden’s diary revealing her father’s showered with her as a young child now wants you outraged that Donald Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club. It’s laughable, and it shows exactly how hollow and cynical their attacks have become.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.