The Deep State May Have Tried to Frame Trump With Bogus Epstein Allegations

This story could have been ripped straight out of a political thriller. But it’s not fiction; it’s one of the strangest, most revealing twists yet in the never-ending saga of how far some corners of the government were evidently willing to go to weaponize their authority against Donald Trump.

According to a newly uncovered pardon application that Nicholas Tartaglione, a disgraced former cop turned convicted murderer, filed, Jeffrey Epstein allegedly told him that federal prosecutors in New York dangled a deal that could have set Epstein free.

The condition? He would have to agree to implicate President Trump in Epstein’s crimes. Obviously, we know Trump was never involved in Epstein’s criminal activities, but that didn’t matter. According to Tartaglione, proof wasn’t required, just the accusation.

The New York Post obtained Tartaglione’s pardon application, which he filed back in July.

“Prosecutors… told Epstein that if he said President Trump was involved with Esptein’s crimes he would walk free. in a petition to be pardoned,” Tartaglione claims in the application. All Epstein supposedly had to do was say the words, and prosecutors, led by Maurene Comey, would give him his freedom.

If that name sounds familiar to you, there’s a reason. Maurene Comey is the daughter of former FBI director James Comey, whom Trump fired two years prior.

“Epstein told me that [lead prosecutor] Maurene Comey said that he didn’t have to prove anything, as long as President Trump’s people could not disprove it. According to Maurene Comey, the FBI was ‘her people, not his [President Trump’s],’” Tartaglione says in the application.

Tartaglione says Epstein confided in him about the offer from prosecutors and indicated that “President Trump was not involved in Epstein’s crimes.” Yet Epstein’s denial clearly didn’t deter prosecutors from trying to make him say so.

If Tartaglione is telling the truth, then federal prosecutors were willing to bribe Jeffrey Epstein with freedom if he’d just invent a lie about a sitting president. Was this revenge because Trump fired Maurene Comey’s father? Or was it yet another desperate attempt to destroy Trump after the Russian collusion hoax collapsed? How many people were involved in this deal? How many are still working for the Department of Justice? Did James Comey have anything to do with this?

This revelation lays bare a deep state so rotten it was willing to trade justice for a political hit job. The idea that freedom could be dangled as bait for someone like Jeffrey Epstein in exchange for fabricated accusations against a sitting president is the kind of evil conspiracy you would expect from a political thriller out of Hollywood, not real life. America isn’t supposed to function like some banana republic where prosecutors run political vendettas. The system has been twisted into something unrecognizable, weaponized against one man who dared to challenge its power.

Democrats and their allies love to accuse Trump of abusing power. But every time the truth surfaces, it’s their side caught in the act — rigging narratives, planting stories, bending the law to destroy opponents. From the Russia hoax to this latest Epstein bombshell, the pattern never changes. What we’re seeing isn’t politics as usual, or at least, it shouldn’t be. Sadly, what we’re seeing is the slow, deliberate corrosion of a republic from within. Let’s hope Trump does everything possible to clean up the corruption.

