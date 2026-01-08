Trump Vows to Hit Iranian Regime Over Massacres of Protestors

As the Islamic regime in Iran slaughters protestors rising up against the tyranny, Donald Trump just vowed to back the Persian people.

Speaking to Salem radio host Hugh Hewitt, Trump promised to strike the Iranian regime for killing protesters, which in fact has already occurred, with dozens of civilians gunned down by the regime’s terrorist troops. The Islamic regime in Iran is the biggest state sponsor of terrorism in the world, and its number one enemy is the United States, as it openly declares. For Ayatollah Khamenei, we are the “Great Satan.”

Trump on Iran:



They’re doing very poorly… I will tell you they’re not doing well.



If they start killing people… we’re going to hit them very hard.



They know, and they’ve been told very strongly… that if they do that, they’re going to have to pay hell. pic.twitter.com/THoBslM5Gg — Clash Report (@clashreport) January 8, 2026

President Trump said of the regime, “They’re not doing well. …they’re doing very poorly. And I have let them know that if they start killing people, which they tend to do in their riots… if they do it, we’re going to hit them very hard.” Hewitt noted that dozens of people have been killed already.

Trump did not acknowledge footage that has gone viral on social media of Iranian troops and police gunning down protesters. He referred rather to stampedes and vaguely said it was a problem of crowd control. This seems a somewhat mystifying way to refer to people rushing away from direct gunfire by professional troops, but the footage is so widely available now that no doubt the president will see it soon.

#important



Unseen footage shows Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) forces firing live bullets from a « Basij resistance base » at protesters in the city of Malekshahi, Ilam province.



During the popular protests in Malekshahi, at least three civilians were killed in… pic.twitter.com/qF4UXNePWK — Truske Sadeghi | تروسکە صادقی (@truskesadeghi) January 5, 2026

Tousi TV issued a breaking news alert today on this topic. “Official war has been declared in Iran by the Islamic Republic,” it wrote on X. “Basij security forces have been withdrawn from the streets — replaced with IRGC military to massacre the Iranian people across the country. Iranians need President Trump's help.”

A protestor in Tehran symbolically renamed a street in the capital city for Donald Trump as other protesters begged the U.S. president, “Don’t let them kill us.” Washington Institute senior fellow Holly Dagres said that Iranian protestors are increasingly appealing to Trump, thanking him, or paying tribute to him by such moves as renaming streets. Hopefully, he will follow through on striking the regime in support of the freedom protesters.

America is the shining city on a hill for freedom and independence from tyranny, and it is, in fact, in our interests that the terror-sponsoring Iranian regime that backs so many of the jihadis who attack our soldiers should topple. May God grant success to the Iranian people as they try to free their country from the sharia dictatorship.

