Energy Secretary Maps Out Goals for Venezuelan Oil

Energy Secretary Chris Wright explained how American oil companies will have an increased presence in Venezuela, which boasts the world‘s largest oil reserves.

One of President Donald Trump‘s big announcements after capturing Venezuelan dictator and narcoterrorist Nicolás Maduro was that American oil companies would be coming in to rebuild and run the oil infrastructure of Venezuela, much of which, in fact, the dictatorial regime originally stole from American companies. Now Wright is going into more detail.

“Of course, we'd like to go back to Venezuela. You know, it's United States companies that started their oil and gas industry — Chevron's been there for over 100 years,” Wright told Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business. “When they were the fourth-highest per-capita nation in the world in 1950, that was on American capital, American ingenuity, developing those resources in partnership with Venezuela.”

Wright was more specific than Trump. “So you're going to see, probably, a growth in Chevron activities there quickly. You're going to see Conoco and Exxon and dozens of other American firms immediately looking at, ‘Hey, what constructive role can we play? How can we be a little bit of help for existing operations?’” he said. “They're going to work to look at what's going on in the industry, and what productive advice and help can they give on that.”

Wright told Fox, “The biggest problem with that meeting is so many people [are] disappointed that I didn't invite them to come as well. There is tremendous American interest to see how can we help the United States government, how can we help solve the problem in Venezuela — that it's not only been rough for Venezuela, but that's plagued our shores, our cities, our countrysides. A collapsed state in the Western Hemisphere is bad for America.”

Venezuela has the largest oil reserves in the world, at around 303 billion barrels, or a fifth of the world‘s oil supply. That gave the Maduro regime global influence, but now that Madeira is facing justice in America, the situation is changing.

Wright framed the choice Venezuela has as selling oil to the United States or not selling oil at all. “[Venezuela is] choosing, ‘Maybe we should work with the United States.’ So that oil, we're allowing it to flow again, it's marketed by the United States government, the money's going to flow into accounts, and then, of course, they'll get greater oil revenue than they were getting before. And then that money will be funded back to Venezuela. And now we've got nice aligned incentives. Let's end the criminality and the displacement, and the destructive behavior towards American citizens and try to get Venezuela going in the right direction.”

Trump‘s move on Venezuela was also a major blow to the dictatorial regimes of Russia, China, and Iran, our biggest enemies. They are in a Cold War with us, and they are furious at the prospect of not doing shady and secretive oil deals with Venezuela anymore. Some tankers affiliated with the countries have tried to rush the U.S. blockade, including Russian tankers, which the United States captured.

Energy independence is one of the Trump administration‘s main goals and a particularly important one, after four years of the Biden administration sabotaging our energy in the service of the climate alarmist lie. Our enemies were building up their energy capacity as the Biden administration undermined ours.

Donald Trump already brought down gas prices for Americans significantly from the peak of the Biden administration. Expect to see more changes in the coming year.

