Energy Win: Venezuela Has the Biggest Global Oil Reserves, and the U.S. Is Now in Charge

The nation of Venezuela is estimated to have the largest oil reserves in the entire world, and Donald Trump announced today that the United States not only captured Venezuela’s dictator, it will be taking over the country’s oil infrastructure.

The swift and sudden collapse of the Maduro regime is a massive punch to the nose for China, Russia, Iran, and all of our most violent enemies. But more practically for millions of Americans, it could also have a huge impact on our global energy dominance and gas prices. And that also, of course, is a source of concern to our enemies.

Business Today just published an article which now has especial significance in light of Trump’s statement during a press conference that American companies would be taking over, rebuilding, and running Venezuela’s oil infrastructure. Fixing the infrastructure will be expensive at first, with Trump estimating billions of dollars are needed, but it will also be very lucrative in the long run.

“We're going to have our very large United States oil companies, the biggest anywhere in the world, go in, spend billions of dollars, fix the badly broken infrastructure, the oil infrastructure, and start making money for the country,” Trump boasted at the press conference.

Business Today’s interesting piece stated:

Venezuela holds the largest proven crude oil reserves in the world, a distinction that has defined its economy, geopolitics and global relevance for decades, even as production remains far below its potential. According to international energy agencies and OPEC data, Venezuela’s proven oil reserves stand at around 303 billion barrels, accounting for nearly one-fifth of global reserves. This places the South American nation ahead of Saudi Arabia, Iran, Canada and Iraq.

But with Nicholás Maduro and his wife on their way to America to face charges for narcoterrorism, and America taking over, that apparently makes almost one-fifth of global oil reserves within our control.

Donald Trump already brought down gas prices for Americans significantly from the peak of the Biden administration. Expect to see more changes in the coming year.

Some economic experts are expecting a “gap up opening” on oil after the Maduro regime’s collapse. This means the price of oil stock would go up sharply. Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at the Price Futures Group, was very optimistic in his comments to CNN, however. “If indeed this continues to go smoothly — and it looks like a masterful operation so far — and US companies are allowed to go back and rebuild the Venezuelan oil industry, it could be a game-changer for the global oil market,” he said.

So basically experts who are horrified at what Trump did are predicting doom and gloom, while other experts are urging that this could actually be a major boost for the United States and a massive disruption of the global oil power balance. America could now control the largest global oil reserves. How is that not an energy win?

