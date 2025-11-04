This Looks Like the Smoking Gun in the Case Against James Comey

Matt Margolis | 9:39 AM on November 04, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite/File

James Comey’s legal troubles just got a whole lot worse.

In September, James Comey was indicted on charges of making false statements and obstruction of justice. Comey claims he’s the victim of malicious prosecution, and Democrats are out in full force claiming that this is part of Trump’s “revenge,” but newly filed evidence that Just the News obtained is quite damning. Prosecutors have revealed what looks like a smoking gun: Comey’s own words showing that he wasn’t merely aware his top aides were leaking to the press; he was actively congratulating them for it.

As investigative journalist John Solomon explained on Real America’s Voice, “James Comey was clearly aware that his top aide was providing information anonymously to the news media. Not only was he aware of it, he wrote in a private email, ‘Good job, my friend,’ actually congratulating him.”

The aide in question, Dan Richman, was one of Comey’s closest confidantes and the same man who served as his conduit to the New York Times during the infamous leaks that helped trigger the Mueller investigation.

For years, Comey has insisted under oath that he never authorized any of his staff to leak information to the media. But Solomon revealed that these emails and handwritten notes tell a very different story. The leaked material at the center of this case relates to Hillary Clinton’s email scandal, a topic that Comey’s defenders have long claimed he handled with scrupulous neutrality. The evidence now suggests otherwise. The former FBI director not only knew about the leaks but encouraged them, precisely the opposite of what he told Congress.

Even more damning are the handwritten notes recovered from what Solomon described as “burn bags” discovered by Kash Patel in a secret FBI evidence room. Those notes reveal that as far back as September 2016, Comey was aware of an intelligence intercept showing that Hillary Clinton had approved a plan to “hang a fake Russian shingle on Donald Trump’s campaign house.” Yet when testifying before Congress, Comey claimed, “That doesn’t sound familiar. I don’t think I ever knew about that.”

His own handwriting has betrayed his lie.

It’s hard to overstate how serious that contradiction is. These notes prove that Comey knew the Clinton campaign was manufacturing the Trump-Russia narrative even as he allowed the FBI to pursue it. In other words, he wasn’t duped by bad intelligence; he was part of the ruse.

And as for his motives? That might be the easiest part of this puzzle to understand. According to Solomon, the emails released in the filing show that Comey believed Hillary Clinton would soon be president—and that he expected to be rewarded for his loyalty. “He wrote to Dan Richman… that he fully expected soon to be working for President-elect Hillary Clinton,” Solomon said. “He thought that Hillary Clinton would be grateful for the way he did things in handling her email case.”

That alone shatters the image of Comey as some independent arbiter above the political fray. Instead, he comes off as a bureaucratic operator who hedged his bets on a Clinton victory and tailored his decisions accordingly.

Now that the emails and notes have been entered into evidence, the picture of Comey’s conduct is no longer speculative; it’s documented. He lied to Congress, misled the public, and appears to have manipulated the FBI to protect Hillary, his preferred candidate, while undermining Donald Trump.

