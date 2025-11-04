Scott Jennings Absolutely Wrecks David Hogg Over the Shutdown and Obamacare

Let me start by saying I have no idea why anyone still takes David Hogg seriously. Apparently, the left hasn’t gotten the memo that this guy is a self-serving charlatan and a brazen grifter who’s been exposed time and again. Even Democrats figured him out; they threw him overboard as vice chair of the Democratic National Committee. The DNC officially blamed some diversity quota nonsense, but everyone knows the real reason: he was shamelessly using the position to line his own PAC’s pockets. Yet somehow CNN still thought it was a good idea to trot him out on NewsNight Monday as a panelist, where he proceeded to embarrass himself spectacularly at the hands of — you guessed it — Scott Jennings.

Advertisement

The exchange started predictably enough. Hogg launched into one of his trademark emotional tirades, insisting that Republicans were to blame for the shutdown because Democrats “refuse to be complicit” in hurting people who rely on Obamacare. “The entire reason the government is not open right now,” Hogg huffed, “is because Democrats refuse to be complicit in having millions of Americans, including a hundred thousand in Kentucky, your home state, Scott… that rely on ACA, that would see their premiums rise.”

Related: Scott Jennings Drops the Receipts, and Van Jones Can’t Argue Back

It was classic Hogg: loud, self-righteous, and dumb. There’s that Harvard degree in action! Penny Nance, CEO of Concerned Women for America, tried to inject some logic into the discussion, reminding him that “those two things do not go together” and that health care reform “can be dealt with separately.” Of course, Hogg was too committed to his talking points and doubled down, snapping, “But the way that they’re doing this right now, they’re combining both.”

Cue Jennings.

Calm, composed, and armed with actual facts, Jennings went to work. “David,” he said, “you would admit that the ACA was a Democrat legislation, yes? And you would admit that the subsidies we’re talking about now were passed by Democrats, yes? And you would admit that the sunset provision in the subsidies, which comes up at the end of the year, was in place because of Democrats, yes?”

Advertisement

It was like watching a slow-motion demolition. Hogg had no response because Jennings was right.

Then Jennings drove the knife in further. “Now you want to make it a Republican problem,” he continued. “These are not the same issues. You could open the government today and then negotiate with Republicans about ACA. And, by the way, there are some House Republicans that would love to negotiate on it, but under duress, under a hostage-taking situation, connecting disconnected issues — and now you’re throwing SNAP onto it, you’re throwing all the federal workers who aren’t being paid onto it — all because of this fight that you wandered into because of your wing of the Democratic Party.”

It was brutal. Jennings wasn’t just fact-checking Hogg; he was exposing the moral bankruptcy of the Democratic strategy. “You all led to this SNAP crisis,” Jennings concluded. “You all led to this crisis of the government being closed, and you don’t know how to get out of it.”

Scott Jennings just made a FOOL out of 25-year-old Democrat wunderkind, David Hogg.



Hogg used his time on CNN to blame Republicans for the government shutdown, even accusing @ScottJenningsKY of not caring about people in his home state on ACA subsidies.



He was silenced pretty… pic.twitter.com/DVFFJP3v2D — Overton (@overton_news) November 4, 2025

That’s when the silence hit. For all his righteous indignation, Hogg had nothing. The talking points evaporated, replaced with the stunned look of someone who just realized the grown-ups at the table know how the government actually works. He never weighed in on the subject after that, because he had nothing.

Advertisement

This is what happens when you bring a know-nothing activist to a debate instead of a serious person. Hogg arrived with talking points; Jennings arrived with facts, timelines, and receipts. How much evidence do we need that Hogg’s 15 minutes of fame should have expired years ago?

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is still ongoing, and polls are now showing Americans are increasingly blaming the Democrats for this mess, and Democrats are on the verge of caving.

Help us expose the truth—sign up with promo code POTUS47 for 74% off your VIP membership. This deal ends when the Schumer Shutdown is over, so take advantage now!