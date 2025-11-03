Scott Jennings Drops the Receipts, and Van Jones Can’t Argue Back

Another CNN segment turned into an unexpected civics lesson for Van Jones this weekend, courtesy of none other than Scott Jennings, who calmly but decisively dismantled Jones' whiny immigration talking points.

Advertisement

Host Jessica Dean set the stage by playing a clip from President Trump’s Sunday interview on 60 Minutes, during which Trump defended his administration’s tough ICE tactics. When host Norah O’Donnell asked about whether some raids had “gone too far,” Trump didn’t flinch.

“No,” he told her. “I think they haven’t gone far enough because we’ve been held back by the judges — by the liberal judges that were put in by Biden and by Obama.”

When asked if he was “okay with those tactics,” Trump replied bluntly: “Yes, because you have to get the people out.”

After the clip, Dean tossed the question to Jones, who quickly launched into the same old tired moaning and groaning about Trump’s immigration approach.

“I think he’s misreading the public,” Jones began, arguing that while some in the Hispanic community may have initially given Trump a chance, they’ve since turned away because “this has been a real nightmare for people who are just regular folks.” He painted a picture of “workers, hard workers… people who are doing everything from roofing to helping folks in the old folks’ homes to being nannies that are living in terror.”

Related: Trump Delivers Mic Drop Response to CBS Accusing Him of Revenge

Jones even suggested that churches are full of parishioners who are frightened by Trump’s enforcement efforts. “I think a lot of people are going to churches and who are hearing about some of this stuff,” he said. “Their own workers are living in fear.”

Advertisement

Jones concluded, “I think this is not going well. I think Trump’s identified the right problem perhaps when it comes to immigration. But these kind of heavy-handed solutions, I think, are not going to go well. There are people who are very, very upset about it, including Republicans.”

Projection much?

Obviously, Jennings wasn’t having it and promptly pointed out how Jones was simply wrong.

“Look, I think in the CBS survey that came out today, he had a 52% to 48% on immigration enforcement. So he was still right side up on that issue in at least that one survey.”

That statistic alone undercut Jones’s narrative that Trump’s stance was alienating voters. But Jennings wasn’t finished.

“I do think it’s a polarizing issue,” he acknowledged, “but a lot of people realize that we weren’t enforcing federal immigration law. Now we are.”

That was the gut punch. In just a few sentences, Jennings reminded everyone watching that Trump wasn’t breaking laws or inventing new policies; he was simply enforcing the ones that already exist, something his predecessors refused to do.

“And you know,” Jennings continued, “there’s a heavy debate going on, but I don’t know anybody who voted for Donald Trump who’s all that unhappy that he’s essentially doing what he said he was going to do — which is simply just enforce the law. We haven’t passed any new laws. He’s just enforcing the ones that are on the books.”

Advertisement

Boom! Game, set, and match.

After President Trump said ICE “haven’t gone far enough” with deportations, Van Jones tried to spin it as a political liability...claiming immigration is starting to hurt Trump, even among his base.



But @ScottJenningsKY wasn’t having it.



He came armed with the numbers and… pic.twitter.com/zlt1x9Fp7V — Overton (@overton_news) November 2, 2025

In under a minute, Jennings sliced through the emotional theatrics and dragged the conversation back to where it belonged: the rule of law. That’s enemy territory for the Left, which thrives on sob stories and moral grandstanding but short-circuits the moment facts enter the chat. While Jones wrung his hands about imaginary “workers living in terror,” Jennings reminded everyone that Trump’s immigration policy isn’t some dystopian invention; it’s called enforcing the law. The public supports it, the statutes haven’t changed, and the choice is as simple as it gets: Either a nation enforces its borders, or it stops being a nation at all.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is still ongoing, and polls are now showing Americans are increasingly blaming the Democrats for this mess, and Democrats are on the verge of caving.

Help us expose the truth—sign up with promo code POTUS47 for 74% off your VIP membership. This deal ends when the Schumer Shutdown is over, so take advantage now!