Trump Delivers Mic Drop Response to CBS Accusing Him of Revenge

President Donald Trump found himself in familiar territory during his Sunday interview with CBS News' Norah O'Donnell: defending his administration against accusations of weaponizing the Department of Justice. After four years of the Biden administration literally trying to put him in prison, the left has been pushing the narrative that Trump is the one weaponizing justice. But Trump wasn’t having it. He flatly rejected the suggestion that he's orchestrating political revenge against his critics; instead, he pointed out that the indictments of James Comey, John Bolton, and Letitia James are straightforward prosecutions of genuinely corrupt actors.

Advertisement

O’Donnell framed her question as if the Justice Department under Trump were carrying out some vendetta on his behalf. Trump wasn’t having it.

“You know what? You know who got indicted? The man you’re looking at,” he shot back in an epic mic drop moment. “I got indicted and I was innocent.”

Trump continued, “And here I am because I was able to beat all of the nonsense that was thrown at me. And yet when you go after a dirty cop like Comey or a guy like Bolton, who I hear has, I don’t know anything about it. I hear he took records all over the place. Who knows? Letitia James is a terrible, dishonest person, in my opinion.”

That’s vintage Trump — taking a loaded question and tossing it right back like a grenade. O’Donnell tried to corner him with the “revenge” narrative, but Trump flipped it on its head, reminding Americans who the real victims of political persecution have been. And he’s absolutely right.

The left didn’t just “go after” him; it waged a full-blown crusade. From the fabricated Russia hoax and two sham impeachments to the post-presidency witch hunts led by partisan prosecutors like Alvin Bragg and Letitia James, who literally ran on the promise to “get Trump,” the attacks never stopped. Add in the Biden administration’s own politically driven prosecutions, and the hypocrisy becomes impossible to ignore. Where was the media’s skepticism then?

When O'Donnell pressed him on whether he instructed the DOJ to pursue those investigations, Trump dismissed the idea flatly. “No, you don’t have to instruct them because they were so dirty. They were so crooked. They were so corrupt that the honest people we have, Pam Bondi is doing a very good job. Kash Patel is doing a very good job. The honest people that we have go after him automatically,” he said. It wasn’t direction from the Oval Office; it was accountability from a Justice Department finally free from its Obama-era rot.

Advertisement

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

And those charged aren’t exactly innocent bystanders. A grand jury indicted Comey in September for allegedly lying to Congress about authorizing leaks to the media and obstructing a congressional inquiry into Hillary Clinton’s emails. James Comey now stands accused of lying to Congress to protect his political allies. John Bolton, meanwhile, faces multiple counts for allegedly mishandling classified documents and sharing over a thousand pages of sensitive records. Letitia James, the New York attorney general who campaigned on “getting Trump,” is now indicted on charges of mortgage fraud.

Trump didn’t make any of them break the law.

The hypocrisy here is galling. The same media figures and Democrats clutching their pearls about Trump “weaponizing justice” were silent, even gleeful, when the Biden administration did exactly that, unleashing a barrage of indictments and investigations in an obvious effort to kneecap Trump’s 2024 campaign. Norah O’Donnell never asked Joe Biden if he was seeking revenge. She never questioned whether Letitia James or Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg were targeting Trump for politics. But now that the tables have turned, suddenly it’s “political retribution.”

Recommended: Ted Cruz Predicts When the Shutdown Will Likely End

It’s the same story every time: one set of rules for Democrats, another for everyone else. The left wants you to believe that simply being a political adversary of the president grants you immunity from prosecution. But that’s not how justice works, and Trump's exchange with O’Donnell was a sharp reminder that truth isn’t partisan and accountability isn’t revenge. For the first time in years, justice is finally being applied where it belongs — to the people who thought they were above it.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is still ongoing, and polls are now showing Americans are increasingly blaming the Democrats for this mess, and Democrats are on the verge of caving.

Help us expose the truth—sign up with promo code POTUS47 for 74% off your VIP membership. This deal ends when the Schumer Shutdown is over, so take advantage now!