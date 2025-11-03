Ted Cruz Predicts When the Shutdown Will Likely End

Over a month into the government shutdown that kicked off on October 1, Ted Cruz is offering what amounts to a light at the end of the tunnel, even though the tunnel keeps getting longer. Speaking to Maria Bartiromo on Fox News Channel, the Texas senator predicted the lights would come back on sometime this week or early next week, depending on how the political theater plays out.

"I think it's likely to open Wednesday or Thursday of this week. The Democrats will wait until after Election Day because they think a shutdown is good for energizing the crazies in their party. But I think it will either be late this week or early next week," Cruz told Bartiromo, as he laid bare what many have suspected all along: this shutdown has become less about principle and more about political calculation.

🚨 BREAKING: In an infuriating development, Sen. Ted Cruz just learned Democrats are plotting to reopen the government AFTER this Tuesday's election because they wanted to juice Democrat voter turnout.



"Wednesday or Thursday. The Democrats will wait until after the election day… pic.twitter.com/iY2gQoOm4G — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 2, 2025

While Democrats hoped the shutdown would energize their base — particularly targeting federal workers in Virginia who might channel their frustration at the ballot box — the strategy appears to have backfired spectacularly. Republicans have actually gained in approval ratings since the shutdown started, suggesting voters aren't buying the narrative the Democrats are pushing, where they claim it's the GOP’s fault.

While Democrats have refused to end their filibuster, SNAP funding is a problem, air travel has devolved into a logistical nightmare with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announcing significant flight reductions to maintain safety standards, and federal workers continue going without paychecks through no fault of their own. Yet Democrats seem content to let the shutdown linger, betting that the pain will somehow translate into electoral advantage.

What's particularly telling is the pressure now coming from the American Federation of Government Employees, the nation's largest federal employee union. These are Democrats' natural allies, yet even they've called on their party to vote for a clean continuing resolution and reopen the government. When your own union base is essentially telling you to cut the crap and stop blocking funding for the government, you might want to reconsider your approach.

Last month, Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) predicted that eventually the pressure would be too much for the Democrats and Schumer would quietly approach six or eight of his own members and essentially tell them, “Do me a favor. Vote to open it back up. I may have to criticize you publicly, I’m not gonna vote with you, but I need a way out of this.” Kennedy adds the critical caveat: “He’s gotta be careful because if it looks contrived… he’s boned.”

The ugly truth behind all this political gamesmanship is what it says about Democratic priorities. They’re not fighting for American families; they’re fighting for campaign optics. Democrats seem perfectly willing to let federal workers go without pay, deny food assistance to SNAP recipients, and jeopardize the broader economy if it helps them cling to a political talking point. Cruz is likely right; they’ll milk the shutdown for every ounce of drama through Election Day, then quietly reopen the government once the ballots are counted.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is still ongoing, and polls are now showing Americans are increasingly blaming the Democrats for this mess, and Democrats are on the verge of caving.

