BREAKING: A Mouthy and Defiant Maduro Makes First Court Appearance, Enters a Plea

Narco-terrorist Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, arrived in a Manhattan courthouse early Monday morning to make their first appearances before a judge. The appearance marked what will likely be a long legal fight.

Advertisement

Due to security issues, authorities flew the pair in via helicopter before getting into an armored truck and driving to the courthouse. Several reporters and pundits on the scene said they've never seen security like this during any other legal case they've covered.

According to the New York Post, "Maduro and Flores are in separate, solitary cells inside Brooklyn’s notorious Metropolitan Detention Center — where heavily armed law enforcement members are on patrol outside."

Maduro Arrives In Manhattan Hours Before First U.S. Court Appearancehttps://t.co/IbOkb9K7MN pic.twitter.com/2lkB4htjMf — Forbes (@Forbes) January 5, 2026

In 2020, the United States Department of Justice unsealed indictments in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) charging Venezuelan Maduro and several other current and former Venezuelan officials with narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of machine guns and other destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns and other destructive devices — four counts total.

According to the charges, Maduro and his associates led Cartel de los Soles, a drug trafficking network that involved the Venezuelan military and other figures within the regime and partnered with FARC, a Colombian guerrilla group and designated terrorist organization, to flood the United States with massive quantities of cocaine while using the proceeds to maintain power and enrich their own lives.

Advertisement

Up until Saturday, when Maduro was captured and arrested by the U.S. military, the United States had a $50 million reward for information leading to his arrest.

On Monday, federal prosecutors unveiled a superseding indictment that expands those original charges, adding new defendants and details about Maduro’s alleged role in the conspiracy.

The U.S. District Judge in the case is Alvin K. Hellerstein. He's 92 years old and was nominated to SDNY by Bill Clinton.

Texas Attorney Mark Donnelly is representing Flores. Maduro's attorney is Barry Pollack, who represented Julian Assange.

During his court appearance, Maduro, who spoke Spanish, said he did not know his rights but has since been informed. He also reportedly said, "I am innocent. I am not guilty. I am a decent man."

He waived the public reading of his charges and did not request bail.

He also said, "I'm the president of the Republic of Venezuela ... I am here kidnapped ... I was captured at my home in Caracas, Venezuela."

The judge replied, "Let me interfere — there will be a time and a place to go into all of this. Your counsel will be able to make motions ... at this time, I just want to know one thing: Are you Nicolás Maduro Moros?"

Advertisement

According to Fox News coverage (there was no video in the courtroom), he kept trying to talk, but the judge kept cutting him off, and he was very engaged in the proceedings, taking extensive notes on a legal pad. He also requested that he be able to request his notes. The Fox News team is describing him as "defiant."

Maduro reportedly asked how much he would have to pay for his attorney. The defendants' attorneys also requested that their clients receive medical care. Maduro reportedly has health issues, and Flores said she was injured during the capture.

Flores also pleaded not guilty.

The case now moves into the discovery phase. The judge set the next court date for March 17 at 11 a.m.

Y'all, I know it's annoying, but I have to take a minute to ask for your support. Please consider becoming a PJ Media VIP member and supporting conservative media. I promise you it's so cheap — less than $20 for the entire year. In addition to supporting us, you gain access to exclusive stories and podcasts, the comments section where you can interact with our team and other readers, an ad-free experience, and much more. Click here to get started. We can't wait to have you.