The White House Just Pulled Off an Epic Trolling Masterpiece on the Democrats

Matt Margolis | 3:52 PM on November 02, 2025
The Schumer Shutdown has lasted over a month now, and Democrats have spent every day proving they’re not serious about fixing it. They’ve mastered the art of finger-pointing and performative outrage while doing absolutely nothing to reopen the government.

To drive the point home, the White House just launched MySafeSpace on its website, trolling the Democrats so hard you can almost hear the collective meltdown from Capitol Hill. It’s hilarious, it’s brutal, and it’s peak Trump. It’s a satirical page that seems designed to sting House Democrats and Senate leadership, particularly Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer, with a heavy dose of workplace-appropriate ridicule.

Styled after MySpace, it is pure comic genius. Under “Hakeem’s Blurbs” it reads the following:

About me:

Hey we're Democrats in the House and Senate. We love DEl, transgender for everyone, and handing out taxpayer benefits to illegal immigrants. We couldn't care less if our men and women in uniform get paid or if our neighborhoods are safe - we just love playing politics with people's livelihoods!!

Heroes:

Anyone who identifies as a radical leftist. Transnational gangs, illegal immigrants

Who I'd like to meet:

Honestly, we couldn't meet enough members of Antifa or illegal immigrants. They're so awesome.

Nicknames

”Sombrero Guy" "Temu Obama" "Dollar Store Obama" "Chuck E. Cheese Obama"

“Hakeem’s interests” read like a parody of the modern far-left activist, but is probably more real than they’d like to admit. His “general” hobbies include ANTIFA, acting tough, and hanging around drug dealers and illegal aliens. His playlist is a mix of songs about shutting things down and chasing money, with a dash of woke anthems and a mariachi playlist for good measure. When it comes to movies, he’s drawn to titles like The Shutdown, Other People’s Money, the 2016 Ghostbusters reboot, and the dreadful live action remake of Snow White. His TV viewing habits fit the same mold: The View, Saturday Night Live, The Handmaid’s Tale, and The Joy Reid Show. And his bookshelf rounds out the picture perfectly, stacked with Rules for Radicals, Antifa: The Anti-Fascist Handbook, and The Communist Manifesto.

ICYMI: John Fetterman Drops a Devastating Truth Bomb About Gavin Newsom

For years, Democrats demanded “safe spaces” from mean tweets and conservative ideas—and now President Trump’s White House has given them exactly that. It’s the perfect blend of political satire and trolling-as-art-form, proving once again that nobody exposes liberal absurdity quite like Trump and his team.

The left wanted therapy sessions; they got a roast instead.

Explore more, and it gets better. If you click on “Voting Record,” it takes you to an article from The Hill about how Democrats voted against funding the government for the 13th time. A section of Hakeem’s recent blog entries takes you to various White House fact pages.

The section called “Hakeem’s Friends” features a tongue-in-cheek lineup of “top friends” that perfectly captures the joke. There’s Joe Biden—though the image is hilariously just an autopen machine—along with “Fenty Girl,” an “Antifa” protester, billionaire George Soros, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who’s fittingly labeled “Chucky.” Rounding out the list are the horror movie doll “Chucky” (tagged “Real Chucky”); Kilmar Abrego Garcia, labeled “Maryland Dad”; and Tim Walz, who is labeled “Tampon Tim.”

President Trump’s MySafeSpace proves that humor can be a powerful tool in politics. The Democrats are running out of moves. Sooner or later, they’ll have to back down on the shutdown—the pressure is mounting, and they can’t keep pretending otherwise.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is still ongoing, and polls are now showing Americans are increasingly blaming the Democrats for this mess, and Democrats are on the verge of caving.

