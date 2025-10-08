Sen. Kennedy Predicts How the Schumer Shutdown Will End

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) brought his trademark wit to Fox Business on Tuesday, offering his unique take on how the ongoing government shutdown led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is likely to end. Kennedy, who has a new book out titled How to Test for Stupid: And Why Washington Never Will, didn’t hold back when discussing the Schumer Shutdown with host Larry Kudlow.

Advertisement

“They want $1.5 trillion to open government back up, Larry,” Kennedy said, referring to Schumer’s demands. “And that’ll happen when donkeys fly backwards. We’re not gonna give in.”

Kennedy explained that the shutdown is purely political, not about policy. “Senator Schumer ... is trying to get the loon wing, the socialist wing of the Democratic Party… which is in control, to love him. And they will never love him. They won’t.”

He suggested that Schumer’s insistence on holding the government hostage is a strategic misstep. “He’d be better off doing what he did back in March and just calling it like he saw it and keeping government open. Because what he’s saying is, ‘We’re gonna keep government shut down until you, the Republicans and President Trump, give the Democrats $1.5 trillion, and they’re gonna tell us how to spend it.’”

Recommended: Guess Who Just Admitted That Obamacare’s A Money Pit



Kennedy was adamant that Republicans, including President Donald Trump, would not cave to Schumer’s demands. “We just had John Thune on, majority leader of the Senate, who said, ‘We can’t do that.’ And we’re not gonna do that. You cannot do that. You cannot do that. And Schumer has to know that. And he does know that.”

Advertisement

Kennedy previously revealed on the Senate floor some of the funding priorities that Democrats shut down the government over. They include $3 million for circumcisions and vasectomies in Zambia, $500,000 for electric buses in Rwanda, and $3.6 million for pastry cooking classes and dance focus groups aimed at male prostitutes in Haiti. He also cited $6 million for media organizations supporting Palestinians, $833,000 for transgender programs in Nepal, $300,000 for a pride parade in Lesotho, $882,000 for social media mentorship in Serbia, and $4.2 million for LGBTQI initiatives across the Western Balkans and Uganda.

Americans reelected President Trump to stop wasting our tax dollars on that garbage.

Looking ahead, Kennedy predicted a quiet, behind-the-scenes resolution. “It will end eventually when Senator Schumer goes to six or eight of his members and his Democrats and says, ‘Do me a favor. Vote to open it back up. I may have to criticize you, I’m not gonna vote with you, but I need a way out of this. I need an offering.’ And that’s what’s gonna happen. But he’s gotta be careful because if it looks contrived… he’s boned. And he can’t look like he’s having a mutiny. But that’s how it will open back up.”

Advertisement

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

The Democrats’ playbook is simple: throw a tantrum, hold government funding hostage, and blame Republicans when the lights go out. The problem? Even in Washington, that act wears thin. Kennedy’s right; eventually, Schumer will have to crawl out from his own shutdown and pretend it was all strategy. When that happens, maybe we’ll get back to governing instead of grandstanding.

Democrats have nobody to blame for the Schumer Shutdown but themselves. Chuck Schumer led the charge to close the government for illegals’ healthcare, and the fallout is on them. Help us reveal the truth — use promo code POTUS47 for 74% off your VIP membership.