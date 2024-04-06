So, the Left Is Now Defending Joe Biden’s Showering With His Daughter

Some things you just have to see to believe because they're just that crazy.

This week, we learned that the Department of Justice is seeking a harsher penalty for the person who reportedly stole the diary of Ashley Biden — the daughter of Joe Biden.

Prosecutors for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York said in a letter to a judge that Aimee Harris had “abused the administration of justice” by repeatedly providing inadequate excuses to the court that have caused her sentencing hearing to be rescheduled 12 times. They said the behavior warranted a harsher penalty. Harris’s hearing has most recently been rescheduled for next week, and Judge Laura Swain has grown stricter with the defendant, warning last week that she could authorize a warrant for Harris's arrest should she fail to appear. Harris is awaiting the sentence for her efforts to sell the diary of the president's daughter ahead of the 2020 election.

Of course, in light of this story, the infamous diary and its contents have once again become a topic of discussion. As you likely remember, Ashley wrote in her diary that her father used to take showers with her at a young age that were “probably not appropriate.”

Hyper-sexualized @ a young age. What is this due to? Was I molested. I think so – I can’t remember specifics but I do remember trauma – I remember not liking the woolzacks house; I remember somewhat being sexualized with Caroline; I remember having sex with Friends @ a young age; showers w/my dad (probably not appropriate). Being turned on when I wasn’t supposed to be.

The diary also revealed that she thinks she may have been molested but can't remember.

Naturally, left-wing journalist Ed Krassenstein came roaring to Biden's defense this week regarding the diary.

Ashley Biden's Diary FACT CHECK



- We don't know if the Diary was unedited.

- The Diary doesn't accuse Joe Biden of doing anything illegal to her. It merely says "probably not appropriate," referring to being in the same shower as him at an unknown age.

- Yes, people who find and… pic.twitter.com/8PdpqGDwlO — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) April 4, 2024

Of course, what Krassenstein likely forgot is that Ashley Biden has confirmed the authenticity of the diary, and so far has made no claims that anything was manipulated. But, then he covers himself by saying, essentially, that, even if Joe Biden did shower with his young daughter, this was completely normal.

This was a point that didn't sit right with a lot of people for obvious reasons. But, rather than concede the point, he made the following whopper of a claim:

There are plenty of fathers who have been in the same shower as their young daughters. Virtually all Pediatricians and child psychologists support it up until a certain age. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) April 4, 2024

Do you know any fathers who shower with their young daughters? Have you ever known a pediatrician or child psychologist who has ever given this their stamp of approval? I get that this is an election year, but how is it possible that Krassenstein could possibly make this argument? Is the left so desperate to defend Biden that they'd downplay blatantly predatory behavior? Apparently, that's where we're at now.