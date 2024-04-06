Joe Biden Shamelessly Invokes Beau Biden During Key Bridge Visit

Well, he's done it again.

On Friday, Joe Biden visited the site of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Maryland — the same bridge he claimed he commuted over regularly via rail, even though it has no tracks — and he just couldn't help himself by invoking the death of his son Beau in order to play the empathy card.

"Well, to all the families and loved ones who are grieving: I’ve come here to grieve with you. We all are," he said. "It’s not the same, but I know a little bit about what it’s like to lose a piece of your soul — to get that phone call in the middle of the night to say family members are gone. I’ve been there. It’s feeling like having a black hole in your chest, like you’re being sucked in, unable to breathe. The anger, the pain, the depth of the loss is so profound."

Biden added, "And we know it’s hard to believe, and you’re probably not going to believe me, but I can tell you now from personal experience: The day is going to come when the memory of your loved one, as you walk by that park or the church or something that you shared together, it’s going to bring a smile to your lips before it brings a tear to your eye."

Annnnd there it is -- Biden compares himself losing son Beau to the families of the six construction workers who died when the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed pic.twitter.com/SRmLgiHMgF — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 5, 2024

Joe Biden has never been shy about invoking the death of his son Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer in 2015.

But, here's how NBC News reported Beau's death:

Joseph "Beau" Biden III, 46, was hospitalized earlier this month at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He died Saturday evening surrounded by his family, the vice president’s office said.

It sure sounds like Beau Biden's death, while untimely, was anticipated, and Joe Biden was there. No middle-of-the-night call.

It is possible he was actually invoking the deaths of his first wife Neilia, and infant daughter Naomi. But even those details don't add up. The accident that claimed their lives occurred in the afternoon, around 2:30 pm. And here's how Joe Biden found out:

As Joe recalled in Promises to Keep, he knew something terrible had happened after watching his sister answer the phone at his office that afternoon, a tangible feeling of Neilia's loss heightening when Valerie suggested they return home because of a "slight accident." "She's dead, isn't she?" he responded.

Tragic, yes, and while this was arguably the most comparable experience for Joe Biden, his version of the story doesn't match reality. I can't say for sure which situation he was actually invoking, but it is still troubling the way he constantly invokes his own personal loss and mixes it up with lies in order to exploit tragedy for political gain. When he finally visited Hawaii last year after the wildfires, he compared the plight of those who'd lost their homes and possessions to a small fire in his home confined to his kitchen.

He frequently implies that his son Beau Biden died in combat when he meets with Gold Star families, even though he actually died of cancer. Sometimes, he's even claimed outright that Beau died in Iraq.