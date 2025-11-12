Democrats Released Three Cherrypicked Epstein Emails... So the GOP Released 20,000

Democrats thought they had a winning hand when they released three carefully selected Jeffrey Epstein emails on Wednesday morning. The timing was no accident. With their caucus still reeling from their base turning on them for caving on the government shutdown, they needed a distraction, and they believed these emails would deliver one. They were wrong.

The so-called bombshell consisted of three email exchanges. The crown jewel of their selective leak was a 2011 email between Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in which Epstein described Trump as "the dog that hasn't barked." He noted that a victim had spent hours with Trump at Epstein’s house.

Democrats redacted the victim's name in their release, but we know exactly who they were talking about: Virginia Giuffre. The reason for the redaction becomes clear when you learn what Giuffre has actually said under oath. She has testified that she never witnessed Trump engage in any wrongdoing. She stated that Trump never acted inappropriately with her, that she never saw Trump and Epstein together, and that she never saw Trump at any of Epstein's homes. Her memoir reinforces this point, making abundantly clear that Trump had zero involvement in Epstein's illegal activities.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wasted no time setting the record straight. "The Democrats selectively leaked emails to the liberal media to create a fake narrative to smear President Trump," Leavitt said Wednesday. "The 'unnamed victim' referenced in these emails is the late Virginia Giuffre, who repeatedly said President Trump was not involved in any wrongdoing whatsoever and 'couldn't have been friendlier' to her in their limited interactions."

Leavitt went further, reminding everyone of what actually happened between Trump and Epstein. "The fact remains that President Trump kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club decades ago for being a creep to his female employees, including Giuffre," she explained. "These stories are nothing more than bad-faith efforts to distract from President Trump's historic accomplishments, and any American with common sense sees right through this hoax and clear distraction from the government opening back up again."

The emails were quickly revealed to be exactly what they appeared to be: a nothingburger. Even the media couldn't deny it. But here's where it gets interesting. Republicans on the House Oversight Committee decided to respond by releasing the entire trove of 20,000 documents they obtained from the estate of Jeffrey Epstein. All of them. Every single page.

And according to the New York Times, Democrats were livid:

Democrats claimed that the sheer volume of the release was intended to distract attention from their revelations about Mr. Trump’s actions during the time he and Mr. Epstein were close.

The irony is so thick you could cut it with a knife. Democrats cherry-pick three emails to manufacture a narrative scandal, and when Republicans counter by releasing everything, suddenly that's the problem.

"Democrats whine about 'releasing the files,' but they only cherry-pick when they have them to generate clickbait," Republicans on the House Oversight Committee wrote on X.

The Democratic strategy was transparent from the start. Release a few emails with ominous-sounding language, redact the key information that provides context, and hope the media runs with the narrative before anyone can fact-check it. When that plan backfired and Republicans released the full record, Democrats found themselves in the awkward position of complaining about transparency.

This is what desperation looks like in Washington. When you're scrambling to change the subject from your own failures, you reach for whatever weapon is closest at hand. Democrats reached for Epstein emails and found themselves holding a dud. The full release of documents ensures that Americans can see the complete picture rather than the curated version Democrats wanted them to see—which still turned out to bogus.

