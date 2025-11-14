Democrats Forced to Delete Another False Claim About Trump and Epstein

The Democrats just gave us a masterclass in how to embarrass yourself on social media. For two days, left-wing influencers and elected Democrats pumped out a claim that President Trump spent Thanksgiving 2017 with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The allegation came from a Nov. 23, 2017, email where Epstein mentioned that "david fizel, hanson, trump" would be at his Thanksgiving gathering. That single email was all the evidence the left needed to run with a story, posting with confidence and conviction that the smoking gun had been found! Trump spent his first Thanksgiving as president with Epstein, and somehow, no one knew about it. It’s absurd on his face, and it took seconds to disprove. Yet, that didn’t stop the Democratic Party from claiming on X that “Documents show Donald Trump spent Thanksgiving with Jeffrey Epstein in 2017. At the time, Trump was already president, and Epstein was already a convicted sex offender.”

The Democrats want us to believe Trump somehow slipped away from his presidential duties, Secret Service detail, and the media to spend the holiday with Epstein.

Naturally, X users promptly called them out, pointing out that Trump spent Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago, and CNN also reported that Trump visited the nearby Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet that day, where he and First Lady Melania Trump served food to troops. The New York Times covered his video teleconference with military personnel stationed globally. All in all, it was a pretty busy, well-documented day for a sitting president.

When Epstein wrote that Trump was "down there," he was either referring to his being in the general Palm Beach area or exaggerating to make himself seem more important.

The DNC eventually took the post down, a humiliating admission that they were posting misinformation. You know, the kind of misinformation they love to accuse conservatives of spreading.

🚨 BREAKING: The official X account of the Democrat Party has DELETED their post claiming President Trump spent Thanksgiving with Jeffrey Epstein in 2017



He was literally the President, dumbasses. You don’t think someone would’ve noticed?!



Trump should BANKRUPT the DNC for this… pic.twitter.com/dXiyOg4MYy — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) November 13, 2025

The deletion came after the claim had already been debunked through public records and in-depth media reports that laid out President Trump's entire day. No correction, no apology, just a quiet deletion and the hope that nobody would notice.

Some still haven't gotten the message, though.

Oops. @TheDemocrats took this down when they realized it was easily disproven. Will you? pic.twitter.com/CuaLHt4qWR — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) November 14, 2025

What makes this particularly ridiculous is that Democrats were relying on emails that also showed animosity between Epstein and Trump. In one February 2017 email, Epstein says he had never met anyone "as bad as Trump" and that Trump did not have "one decent cell in his body." The Democrats happily promoted that email, too, apparently not seeing the contradiction in claiming Trump was both despised by Epstein and spending holidays with him.

ICYMI: Sen. Kennedy’s Brutal Take on Schumer’s Manhood

This was not just sloppy research or a misunderstanding. This was the official Democratic Party apparatus and elected representatives pushing a false, easily disproven narrative because it fit their political agenda. They had access to the same public records everyone else did. They knew Trump's schedule that day was documented by multiple news outlets. They had to know that it was impossible for a sitting president to spend Thanksgiving with a convicted sex offender. They chose to ignore all of it because a vague email from a known liar and manipulator gave them an opportunity to smear the president.

