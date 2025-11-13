Dems Try More Epstein Smears Against Trump, and They Blow up in Their Faces

Democrats desperately clinging to Jeffrey Epstein conspiracies hit a new low this week when Illinois Rep. Sean Casten claimed Wednesday evening that President Trump spent Thanksgiving 2017 with the convicted sex offender. The absurd allegation stems from a November 23, 2017 email in which Epstein mentioned that "david fizel, hanson, trump" would be at his Thanksgiving gathering with someone named "eva."

Advertisement

Trump spent his first Thanksgiving after getting elected President with Jeffrey Epstein. 2017. pic.twitter.com/1CU51k8yl4 — Sean Casten (@SeanCasten) November 13, 2025

There's just one problem with Casten's conspiracy theory: Trump was president at the time and spent Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago, as White House records and countless news reports confirm. Apparently, Casten expects Americans to believe that a sitting president somehow managed to spend the holiday with a known sexual predator without anyone noticing. The claim is so ridiculous it barely deserves a response, yet here we are. Countless people have shared the same screenshot and treated it as gospel truth, elevating an easy disproven falsehood, knowing that as long as enough people see it, enough will go to their graves believing it to be true.

The truly ironic part of this whole mess is that Epstein’s claim about spending Thanksgiving with Trump actually undermines his own credibility. Why? Well, if Epstein was telling people he was meeting with Trump while president, it raises serious questions about everything else he ever said regarding his relationship with Trump. Was he exaggerating to make himself seem more important? Was he trying to inflate his influence or ego by claiming connections that didn’t exist? The more you examine it, the clearer it becomes that anything Epstein said about his relationship with Trump has to be taken with an enormous grain of salt.

Advertisement

ICYMI: This Says It All: Democrats Block the Release of the Epstein Files

Casten's wild accusation came after House Oversight Democrats released three emails they insisted "raise serious questions about Donald Trump and his knowledge of Epstein's horrific crimes." The emails, obtained from Epstein's estate, turned out to be nothing but innuendo, and the story was easily debunked by PJ Media and other outlets who simply read the emails in question.

Meanwhile, another email is also gaining traction on the left. In it, Epstein wrote "I have met some very bad people. None as bad as Trump. Not one decent cell in his body." Democrats seem to think this is some kind of gotcha moment. Stop the presses! Epstein didn’t like Donald Trump! The horror!

If you’re having trouble following their logic, you’re not alone. They're literally trying to destroy Trump by linking him to Epstein while simultaneously using Epstein's own words as character evidence against Trump.

The Democratic Party even joined the pile-on with a post on X.

Who had the Democratic Party relying on the judgment of a pedophile to assess the character of Donald Trump on their bingo card today? https://t.co/49FCJzmtvl — Matt Margolis (@mattmargolis) November 13, 2025

Apparently, the opinion of a convicted pedophile and sex trafficker is now a credible source for Democrats. Who knew? But I guess that tells you everything you need to know about the left. They hate Donald Trump so much that they’ll literally use Jeffrey Epstein as a character witness against him. If there is ever a cure for Trump Derangement Syndrome, these people will need at least a double dose of it.

Advertisement

The desperation is palpable. First, Democrats tried to link Trump to Epstein through innuendo. That didn't work. Then came the Thanksgiving conspiracy theory, which was easily disproven. Now, they're thinking Epstein's character assessment somehow damages Trump. Each attempt blows up in their faces, yet they keep going, obsessed with finding a scandal that doesn’t exist. The facts continue to point away from Trump, but Democrats are too invested in the smear to let reality get in the way.

Want to support fearless journalism that exposes the Left and tells the stories the media won’t? PJ Media delivers the truth and holds the powerful accountable. Become a VIP member today—your support fuels our mission and unlocks exclusive content, podcasts, an ad-free experience, and more. Use code FIGHT for 60% off. It's a great time to become a part of our movement. Join now and stand for America-first journalism!