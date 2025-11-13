This Says It All: Democrats Block the Release of the Epstein Files

Democrats just proved they never cared about Jeffrey Epstein transparency. They only care about attacking Donald Trump.

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) tried to cut through the political theater Wednesday by bringing a unanimous consent request to the House floor. His goal was simple: release all remaining Epstein files immediately.

Advertisement

Democrats blocked it.

In a video message after leaving the chamber Wednesday afternoon, Burchett explained how his goal was “to get the Epstein files, get it straight to the floor, just to cut out all this nonsense,” but the Democrats weren't having it.

"They blocked it, oddly enough,” he said. “Now here, they’ve had it for four years, and… obviously, if there’s something there about Trump, they would have released it.”

He said the same Democrats who now claim to support transparency refused to allow the motion to proceed.

“They've had it for four years, and they obviously, if there was something there about Trump, they would have released it," Burchett said. "And now they're all, 'Let's get it out! Let's get it out!' Well, I just made a motion to bring it straight to the dadgum floor, and they blocked it.”

“This is politics,” Burchett continued. “It has nothing to do with doing what’s right. I mean, it’s Washington, D.C., to a T. And again, they ought to be ashamed of themselves, but they’re probably not.”

I tried to release The Epstein Files immediately and the Democrats blocked it. pic.twitter.com/wFywWzxixU — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) November 12, 2025

Democrats have been calling for the release of the Epstein files for months. Yet, when given the opportunity, they refused. They don’t want the files released; they just want to use them as a weapon against Trump, even though they know there’s nothing incriminating about him in them.

Advertisement

Their real interest, it turns out, was in releasing three cherry-picked emails they thought would damage Trump. They deliberately took those emails out of context and misrepresented what they actually said. The liberal media happily ran with the narrative, burying the truth deep in their reporting that the emails were complete nothingburgers.

After Democrats released their three carefully selected emails out of context, Republicans responded by releasing all 20,000 documents. Democrats got angry about that move, which tells you everything you need to know about their supposed commitment to transparency.

The so-called bombshell unraveled as quickly as it appeared once people actually read the emails. They didn't implicate Trump at all. But Democrats got their headlines, and that was the point.

Related: Democrats Released Three Cherrypicked Epstein Emails, so the GOP Released 20,000



Burchett saw right through the political gamesmanship. Democrats had these files for four years. They sat on them. They did nothing. Then Trump won reelection, and suddenly Democrats discovered an urgent need for transparency. Burchett laid out the obvious conclusion: If there were anything damaging to Trump in those files, Democrats would have released it years ago.

Advertisement

The whole episode exposes the political theater that passes for accountability in Congress. Democrats wanted a targeted strike against Trump using carefully selected documents. When Republicans called their bluff and pushed for full disclosure, Democrats retreated. Their actions speak louder than their press releases. This was never about justice for Epstein's victims or holding powerful people accountable. It was about scoring political points against Trump, and Democrats just showed everyone their hand.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Our Schumer Shutdown Sale is in its last moments! Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.