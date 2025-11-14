Sen. Kennedy’s Brutal Take on Schumer’s Manhood

Matt Margolis | 9:31 AM on November 14, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Let me just say to start that Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) is a national treasure and a gift that keeps on giving.

He has never been known for holding back, and he gave a solid performance during his recent appearance on Will Cain Country on Fox Nation, when he tore into Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer over the Democrats’ government shutdown fiasco. Kennedy described Schumer’s attempt to pacify his party’s far-left wing as a bad bet that backfired spectacularly, which, of course, is completely right.

Host Will Cain asked the senator whether the left was already spiraling into a political civil war over the government’s reopening. Cain opened the discussion by wondering aloud if the conflict had already "been launched on the left in the Senate, in Congress, in the commentariat.” He noted that the episode “has completely divided the left.”

Kennedy took up the topic, replying, “Well, Senator Schumer, um, gambled and he lost, and he’s kinda walking around now looking like he, looking like a guy who just lost his luggage." He argued that Schumer’s move was meant “to try to make the Bolshevik wing — which is in control of his party — like him, love him.” But the plan backfired, and “Now they’re madder than ever at him.”

“The socialist wing of the party is controlled by Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez,” Kennedy asserted. “She’s probably, uh, feeling pretty toasty today on politics. She probably doesn’t realize how much she hurt the American people.” He then predicted that if Democrats retake the House, AOC could try to topple Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, challenge Schumer, or even launch a presidential bid.

Now that would be hilarious.

“There are a lot of Democrats, one of whom I think is Senator Schumer, uh, who understand that, uh, the loon wing of his party are a bunch of loons,” Kennedy said. “But, uh, I think he’s scared of them.”

The senator wrapped his point with trademark bluntness. “I think his testicles are on back order from China,” he said.

Bam!

The sting was classic Kennedy — sharp, Southern, and downright hilarious. But behind the killer burn was a message Democrats don’t want to hear: Chuck Schumer is losing control of his party to the radicals who treat him like a placeholder, not a leader.

Kennedy laid out the Democratic Party as a house at war with itself, split between the old guard clinging to power and a socialist wing hell-bent on remaking the party in its image. And it's not going to end well for any of them.

A party consumed by ideological purges can’t govern. Kennedy challenged the more sane Democrats to grow a spine and stand up to the socialists before the chaos swallows them. So far, few have dared. Schumer’s silence says everything.

Through Kennedy's wit comes a lot of wisdom: Radicals who care more about power than progress are hijacking the Democratic Party. But this internal civil war isn’t just the Democrats' problem; it’s a problem for the entire country.

