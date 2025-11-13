White House Responds to Shutdown Ending With Epic Tweet

After 43 days of chaos and political theater, the longest government shutdown in American history came to an end on November 12, and Republicans walked away with a decisive victory while Democrats are now licking their wounds and trying to explain how they managed to fumble so spectacularly.

President Trump signed the bill that reopened the federal government, and the White House wasted no time declaring victory with a tweet that read "RIP DEMOCRAT SHUTDOWN. Oct 1, 2025 – Nov 12, 2025.”

But you really have to watch the video that came with it. I don’t even want to describe it for you; you just have to see it.

RIP DEMOCRAT SHUTDOWN.



Oct 1, 2025 – Nov 12, 2025 pic.twitter.com/rTb6PiYmqI — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 13, 2025

The message was clear: Democrats owned this mess from start to finish.

The House passed the bill 222 to 209, with six Democrats breaking ranks to support it and end the impasse. Eight Senate Democrats previously voted with the GOP to end the shutdown.

The deal that finally got Democrats to cave was essentially the same proposal Republicans put on the table back in October. Democrats got nothing. Zero. Not a single one of their initial demands made it into the final agreement. Republicans successfully blocked $1.5 trillion that would have gone to illegal alien health care benefits and NPR funding. The final bill excluded provisions for funding illegal aliens, which had been the major sticking point throughout the shutdown. Republicans held the line, and Democrats blinked.

At the bill signing, President Trump reminded Americans who was responsible for the pain and disruption of the past six weeks.

“They didn't want to do it the easy way,” Trump said. “They had to do it the hard way, and they look very bad, the Democrats do. They deprived more than one million government workers from their paychecks and cut off food stamp benefits for millions and millions more Americans in need. They caused tens of thousands of federal contractors and small businesses to go unpaid.”

Trump continued, “And the total effect of the damage their antics caused will take weeks and probably months to really calculate accurately, including the serious harm that they did to our economy and to people and to families. So, I just want to tell the American people, you should not forget this. When we come up to midterms and other things, don't forget what they've done to our country.”

🚨JUST NOW: President Trump has a MESSAGE for the American people ahead of the 2026 midterms. This is crucial.



"I just want to tell the American people - you should NOT forget this. When we come up to midterms and other things, don't forget what they've done to the country!"… pic.twitter.com/nTYbtV8b3y — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 13, 2025

Republican leaders celebrated the outcome as a major win, noting that they had cornered Democrats on Obamacare and forced them to retreat on every major demand. The shutdown, which marked the first time in U.S. history that a government shutdown occurred over the refusal to fund a clean continuing resolution, showed that Republicans were willing to hold the line on their priorities.

Democrats gambled that Republicans would fold under public pressure, but the strategy backfired. The shutdown caused real hardship for federal workers and disrupted government services, but Republicans successfully framed the crisis as a Democratic creation, and Democrats had no choice but to put an end to their theatrics.

The political fallout from this shutdown will reverberate through the 2026 midterms and beyond. Trump and Republican leaders are banking on voter anger toward Democrats for the disruption and economic pain caused by the 43-day standoff. Democrats, meanwhile, are left scrambling to salvage their credibility after a humiliating defeat that gave them nothing while Republicans claimed total victory. The shutdown is over, but the battle is far from over.

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

