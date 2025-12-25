Netanyahu’s Moving and Thought-Provoking Christmas Message

One of the most inspiring and challenging Christmas messages from a world leader came out of the Holy Land, where Jesus was born on that very first Christmas.

Israel’s government was the only government to take action against the Syrian jihadi regime massacring Christians, and it is calling attention to forgotten Christians persecuted in Iraq, Nigeria, Turkey, and Palestinian Authority-controlled areas. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu highlighted Israel’s uniquely pro-Christian policies in the Middle East and expressed strong solidarity with Christians worldwide. He also mourned the 75% drop in the Christian population in Palestinian-run Bethlehem.

To all our Christian friends around the world - Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/IImci2WcbH — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) December 24, 2025

“From Jerusalem, I send warm greetings to our Christian friends around the world,” Netanyahu began his message. “I wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from here, the Holy Land, Israel, the only country in the Middle East where the Christian community is thriving.”

Since the Middle East is dominated by Islamic regimes that persecute Christians, Israel’s equal rights for adherents of all religions are truly exceptional. As Netanyahu stated, “Israel is the only country in the Middle East where Christians can practice their faith with full rights and in total freedom, where Christian pilgrims are embraced with open arms and are so deeply appreciated, where Christians can celebrate proudly their traditions and openly do so without any fear.”

For a first-hand account of Christmas in another important Israeli town, Nazareth, read my interviews with Arab Christian Yasmeen Mazzawi. The image on this article is from Nazareth.

The capital of Israel encourages Christmas celebrations, too. “In Jerusalem, the city municipality every year officially distributes Christmas trees. It's been doing so for two decades,” Netanyahu said. “By contrast, a few days ago, in the Palestinian town of Janin, Palestinians burnt a Christmas tree in the Holy Redeemer church. That's the difference. Israel stands up for Christians across the region, wherever they face widespread intimidation and persecution.”

Too many Western Christians fixate on Gazan jihadis while ignoring persecuted Christians. “While Israel's Christian population is growing, the Christian population in countless areas across the region has been dwindling due to systematic discrimination and oppression,” Netanyahu accurately observed. “This has happened in Iraq. It's happened in Syria. It's happened in Lebanon. It's happened in Turkey. And it's happening in the Palestinian Authority [PA].”

When I visited Bethlehem, which is under PA control, the hostility against Jews and Christians was latent. Signs, graffiti, the small number of Christians — it was obviously unfriendly territory. And that hostility is more active than ever.

Netanyahu emphasized the horrifying numbers: “The birthplace of Jesus, Bethlehem, used to have 80% Christian population. That's when we [Israelis] were there. When we left and gave it to the Palestinian Authority, it has since dwindled from 80% to 20%.” That alone speaks volumes.

“The persecution of Christians or members of any religion cannot and must not be tolerated, and Muslim militant displacement and attacks against Christians in Nigeria, that, too, must end, and it must end now,” Netanyahu concluded. “I'm sending Israel's Christmas blessings to our Christian friends around the world, and I ask you,Now that Israel will always stand with you.”

Amen.

