Hamas Terror Attack Wounds Israeli as Ceasefire Violations Pile Up

As ceasefire violations by jihadis continue to pile up, from withholding hostage remains to Hamas’s unequivocal refusal to disarm, yet another terror attack came as Hanukkah ended and Christmas began.

Advertisement

It was inevitable, of course, that any ceasefire with “Palestinian” jihadis would be temporary. Hamas’s whole stated purpose of existence is wiping out Israel, the Palestinian Authority is offering more financial rewards than ever to terrorists, and at least 80% of Palestinians still support genocidal jihad. But with around half a dozen Palestinian terror attacks on Israelis in the last several months, it seems the ceasefire was to be even shorter than expected.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement early on Dec. 24, announcing soberly, “The Hamas terror organization continues to violate the ceasefire and President Trump’s 20 point plan. Their ongoing and continuing public refusal to disarm is an ongoing flagrant violation and again today their violent intentions and violations were confirmed by their detonation of an IED that wounded an IDF officer.” IDF is Israel Defense Forces.

Netanyahu emphasized, “Hamas must be held to the agreement that they signed on which includes removal from governance, demilitarization and de-radicalization. Israel will respond accordingly.”

For Our VIPs: Why Should Israel Pay for Gaza Cleanup? What About Hamas and Palestinian Authority Millionaires?

Advertisement

The problem is that it is entirely acceptable in Islam to lie blatantly to your enemy to further the cause of jihad (see taqiyya). Hamas was created specifically to wipe Israel off the map. No amount of compromising or outright pro-Gaza deals will change its core goal. But perhaps eventually the Trump administration will acknowledge that no “Palestinian” entity can be left in power, and stop pressuring Israel to fund a rebuild of Gaza.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry highlighted another ceasefire violation this week, too:

On Oct. 7, Ran Gvili left scheduled surgery to go rescue dozens fleeing the Nova festival. He was killed by Hamas & kidnapped into Gaza.



Ran is still held hostage. This a ceasefire violation.



Heartbreaking we still have to say this: 💔 Allow Ran a dignified funeral at home🕯️ pic.twitter.com/CKQSPZHn1X — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) December 21, 2025

For Our VIPs: Do Not Forget Persecuted Christians This Christmas

As of the end of October, when the ceasefire went into effect, Hamas had already killed three Israelis. The week of Dec. 2, there were at least three Palestinian jihadi attacks, per the Israeli Foreign Ministry:

-Highway 5 attack - iron rod thrown at a civilian vehicle. -Car-ramming in Kiryat Arba - a female soldier wounded. -Stabbing in Ateret - two IDF soldiers injured today.

Advertisement

But pro-Hamas media and politicians are still pushing the repeatedly and thoroughly debunked lies about “famine in Gaza.” Aid trucks pour into Gaza every single day. Meanwhile, no doubt, starving Christians, Druze, and other ethnic and religious minorities in Syria, Nigeria, DRC, China, Sudan, and elsewhere wonder how they too might rouse such generous empathy.

The tragic reality is that this is no regional or territorial conflict — hence, the Arabs who now call themselves Palestinians always refuse offers of their own state (and ignore the fact that they were already gifted Jordan). The roots of this conflict, which is now a globalized intifada, go all the way back to the seventh century and the invention of Islam as a religion explicitly commanding jihad, especially against Jews. And that is the ancient history Westerners always forget or deny.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of Islamic terrorism and other key news this holiday season with our special Christmas sale. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your membership.