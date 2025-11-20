Palestinian Authority Paid Terrorists $214M This Year, Major Increase From 2024

The Palestinian Authority (PA) continues to pour hundreds of millions of dollars into its pay-for-slay program rewarding genocidal terrorists, with payments increasing significantly since last year.

Advertisement

The PA is just as committed to wiping out Israel and killing non-Muslims as Hamas. The difference is that Hamas does the killing and the PA pays them for it. That is why the current peace plan to allow the PA to continue in charge in Gaza is doomed to failure. Israel is trying to raise awareness about the vast amounts of money the PA sinks into pay-for-slay, especially since numerous countries, including the United States, continue to provide their taxpayers’ money to the Palestinians. Pay-for-slay needs to end.

Israel’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa’ar revealed on X Wednesday that the PA has doled out $214 million in pay-for-slay payments so far this year, while last year they paid $144 million.

The Palestinian Authority hasn’t stopped its payments of salaries to terrorists and their families. In fact, it is nearly doubling them.



In 2024, it paid 144M dollars (€124M). In 2025, it has already committed 214M dollars (€185M) toward Pay-for-Slay, and the year isn’t even… pic.twitter.com/Iwyuy3le6y — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) November 19, 2025

For Our VIPs: ‘Now We Are Engaged in a Great Civil War’

In fact, the terrorists released in the most recent ceasefire deal by Israel — 250 of whom were mass murderers serving life sentences for killing multiple victims — received $70 million in pay-for-slay payouts. Over a hundred and fifty of them became automatic millionaires from the years of accrued payments. Now the talk is that the U.S. is open to Palestinian statehood (which, ironically, the Arabs have refused over and over in favor of destroying Israel). Are we actually trying to teach the Palestinians that terrorism pays? Why does anyone think this makes sense?

Advertisement

As of late October, 70% of Palestinians oppose disarming Hamas, and 80% of Palestinians support continued jihad against Israel, based on survey data from the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research. Unfortunately, many countries around the world, including and especially the U.S., have poured billions of dollars into Gaza. That is still occurring up to the present time. Your taxpayer dollars and mine, to the tune of tens of millions, are being shipped to Gaza so that the PA and Hamas terrorists can seize the cash and aid and then apply them to terrorism.

The PA periodically swears it is going to stop pay-for-slay, and the West falls for the fake news every time. No matter how many dozens of times the Muslim Arabs relaunch jihad against Israel, for some reason we always think that trying the exact same solutions just one more time will bring about peace and make the Muslims desire prosperity over paradise.

And that is really where we make the mistake. Westerners, even Christian and Jewish Westerners, are largely materialists. Thus we have a hard time understanding a cult-like religion such as Islam, which brainwashes people from toddlerhood into believing that murdering civilians and dying young is a fast ticket to Paradise and the most desirable of all vocations. Islamic sacred texts command the killing of non-Muslims, particularly Jews. We are trying to bribe away 1400 years of bloodthirsty religious zeal.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, the bribes of the PA in pay-for-slay are proving much more effective at encouraging terrorism than all of our aid supposedly discouraging it.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of breaking news and Islamic terrorism. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.