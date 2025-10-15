Palestinian Authority Makes Released Terrorists Millionaires

The Palestinian Authority (PA) had a fortune waiting to reward many of the mass murdering terrorists released by Israel as part of the Trump-brokered deal to bring back the 20 remaining Israeli hostages.

The PA occasionally makes statements encouraging the pretense that, at some point, they will end the “pay-for-slay program,” but they never do. This program provides millions of dollars to terrorists and their families as a reward and incentive for terrorism. And unfortunately, according to the nation of Israel, the jihadis they released this week are already reaping the monetary benefits of the bloody terror attacks that landed them in Israeli prisons to begin with.

Palestinian Media Watch (PMW) released new information that Israel posted on its official feed. Turns out there are more than 150 new millionaires in Gaza thanks to the PA’s generosity (and probably using a significant amount of funding from Qatar, Iran, and numerous Western nations).

160 new Palestinian terrorist millionaires

Israel released 250 terrorists, each serving at least one life sentence for murder, to free 20 hostages



In prison, the PA paid them huge monthly salaries

Total PA terror payout: ₪229,523,000

The PA keeps proving it REALLY pays to slay pic.twitter.com/VQMszHHwAf — Pal Media Watch (@palwatch) October 15, 2025

PMW added, “Palestinian Authority murder payout for the terrorists released (current rate): $69,740,781.67.”

Back in 2018, the first Trump administration temporarily paused funding to the Palestinian Authority until it agreed to stop the pay-for-slay program. Unfortunately, millions of our taxpayer dollars and a very bloody war later, the program still continues to enrich jihadis. Time to bring pressure to bear on the PA again.

Israel wants the world to know how great the contrast is between the innocent Israeli civilians whom Hamas finally released and the vicious, savage terrorists Israel released in the trade. Therefore, besides posting on X about the hostages who have returned home and the murdered hostages whose bodies are still in Gaza, Israel is sharing details on the Islamic terrorists welcomed back into Gaza from prison.

Meet some of the world’s worst people. Terrorists that Israel is releasing in order to secure the release of our family members, kidnapped from their homes or from a music festival:



This is Iyad Abu al-Rub.

A senior commander of Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Jenin, he served as… pic.twitter.com/3DQtWz3QVv — Israel ישראל (@Israel) October 13, 2025

Unfortunately, as long as Hamas and the PA are in charge of the Gaza Strip, as long as it is a hotbed for Islamic terrorism (which it always will be until and unless Israel takes it over again), pay-for-slay will not end. In February, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas confirmed to the Fatah Revolutionary Council that the PA will indeed continue to fund the program as long as they had a single penny left.

Some evils remain the same yesterday, today, and forever, most particularly the demonic religion of Islam.

