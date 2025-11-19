Here’s the Epstein Email Hakeem Jeffries REALLY Doesn’t Want You to See

The Democrat Party’s house of cards just took a fresh round of demolition, courtesy of the latest Jeffrey Epstein revelations. Last week, Democrats released a few select and doctored Epstein emails, hoping to destroy Trump. Then the GOP released over 20,000, and suddenly, one Democrat after another found themselves wrapped up in the Epstein fallout.

This list so far includes Larry Summers, Bill Clinton’s treasury secretary and director of Obama’s National Economic Council; Virgin Islands Delegate Stacey Plaskett; and Kathryn Ruemmler, White House counsel under Obama. Now, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has found himself in the middle.

This week, House Oversight Chairman James Comer dropped a bombshell that Jeffries probably hoped would never see daylight.

Emails show Epstein was not simply on the fringes of the party; he was on the radar of the Democrat establishment, even after his 2008 conviction. In 2013, a Democratic consulting firm reached out to Epstein, hoping to secure his attendance at a Jeffries campaign fundraiser. The same batch of emails reveals it was more than a blanket invitation. Reaching out to secure Epstein's presence at a Democratic fundraising event to power their “House majority” push stands in stark contrast to their high-minded rhetoric.

“Another email shows Democrat fundraisers invited Epstein to an event or to meet privately with Hakeem Jeffries as part of their 2013 effort to win a majority,” House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) said on the House floor Tuesday. “So Hakeem Jeffries’ campaign solicited money from Jeffrey Epstein. That’s what we found in the last document batch.”

The invitation email came from Lisa Rossi of Dynamic SRG, a Democratic fundraising group.

Dear Jeffrey- We are thrilled to announce that we are working with Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, one of the rising stars in the New York Congressional delegation. Sometimes referred to as "Brooklyn's Barack", he is a staunch supporter of President Obama and a progressive voice for the people of New York City. NY1 did a profile piece about his work on the vitally important Budget and Judiciary committees in Washington.

This email shows us how the Democrat fundraising machine had no qualms about soliciting money from a convicted sex offender. Comer posits that this is likely the reason why Jeffries has refused to condemn Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands) for colluding with Epstein during a 2019 congressional hearing with Michael Cohen. Text messages show Epstein closely following Plaskett’s questioning during Cohen’s testimony and even helped steer her approach.

The email, of course, raises some troubling questions for Jeffries. Did Epstein go to the fundraiser? How much money did he donate to Jeffries? Did Jeffries meet with Epstein? What kind of relationship did they have?

Something tells me Jeffries doesn't want us asking these questions.

