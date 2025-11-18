The Epstein Emails May Soon Take Down Another Democrat

Democrats are learning the hard way that their gamble on the Epstein files is going to backfire tremendously.

Last week, Democrats attempted to weaponize Epstein's emails to attack Trump. They released three select emails, doctored for maximum impact, in hopes of taking him down. The GOP responded by releasing 23,000 emails, which have already claimed one Democrat casualty: Larry Summers. Summers, the former Harvard president who also served as Bill Clinton's treasury secretary and director of Obama's National Economic Council, was all over those emails, communicating with Epstein directly for years. On Monday, Summers announced he's "stepping back from public commitments," claiming he's "deeply ashamed" of his continued relationship with Epstein well after everyone knew what kind of monster he was.

Now, a second member of their party is facing the music over ties revealed in the recently released Epstein emails.

Republicans have set their sights on Del. Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands)over her ties to Epstein. House Freedom Caucus Chairman Rep. Andy Harris told reporters on Tuesday that a member of his group would introduce a resolution to censure her. The newly released documents show Plaskett exchanged texts with Epstein during a February 2019 congressional hearing with Michael Cohen.

"I think we're going to have a censure resolution on Delegate Plaskett. It could be introduced today," Harris said, arguing that she "needs to be censured by the House and removed from the [House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence] for colluding with a convicted felon during a congressional hearing." Harris added that her behavior "does not reflect well on the House of Representatives.” The resolution could be introduced as a standard bill or as a privileged resolution. If it's the latter, House GOP leaders would be forced to put it on the floor within two legislative days, meaning it could be considered this week.

Plaskett’s texts with Epstein were exchanged during the 2019 hearing in which Cohen accused Trump of a scheme to pay off mistresses to hide evidence of extramarital affairs during his 2016 presidential bid. The texts show Epstein taking a heavy interest in Plaskett's questioning during the hearing and at times appearing to guide her lines of inquiry. In one text, Epstein said, "Hes opened the door to questions re who are the other henchmen at trump org," and Plaskett responded, "Yup. Very aware and waiting my turn.”

Republicans have seized on Plaskett's messages with Epstein as proof of a glaring double standard by Democrats on the late sex trafficker's case. House Democrats have been arguing for transparency in pushing to uncover any potential improper links between Trump and Epstein, which they have failed to do. Yet, they've been largely silent on Plaskett in the days since her ties to Epstein surfaced. House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries dodged questions about Plaskett after his news conference on Monday, telling reporters he had not spoken to her and pointing to her statement rather than defending her directly.

Plaskett's office tried to spin the situation, claiming in a statement to the Washington Post that she "received texts from staff, constituents and the public at large offering advice, support and in some cases partisan vitriol, including from Epstein." Her office added, "As a former prosecutor she welcomes information that helps her get at the truth and took on the GOP that was trying to bury the truth." The statement also emphasized her disgust over Epstein's deviant behavior and her support for his victims. But that explanation rings hollow when the texts show real-time coordination during a high-profile hearing.

Plaskett isn’t the only Democrat tangled up in Epstein revelations. Kathryn Ruemmler, Obama’s former White House counsel, sought Epstein’s help to position herself for an attorney general nomination long after his crimes were public knowledge. Democrats thought selectively leaking Epstein emails would hurt Trump, but instead, their own people are getting buried by what’s coming out.

On Tuesday afternoon, the House voted 427–1 for the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which forces the DOJ to release the files within 30 days of Trump’s signature. Whether the Senate will move it forward is still unclear.

