Schumer Accidentally Exposed the Case Against Democrats on Epstein

Tuesday could be the day America finally gets to see what the Epstein files reveal, and the anticipation is thick enough to cut with a knife. The House is scheduled to vote on the release, and the outcome is basically a foregone conclusion. Not only does Donald Trump back it, but the votes were already there before he chimed in. It’s only a matter of time.

Or is it?

I wouldn’t be entirely surprised if the vote gets delayed, postponed, or otherwise doesn’t happen at the Democrats’ behest. Why? Despite Democrats screaming long and loud about releasing the files right now, they had a chance to do so during Joe Biden’s four years in office, and didn’t. Biden sat in the Oval Office for a full term. Democrats had unified control for half of it. They had every opportunity — every ounce of authority — to open those records. Yet the files stayed hidden. As the clock ticked down, the excuses evaporated.

Cue Chuck Schumer’s latest backflip.

On Monday, a reporter confronted him on this very issue. If Democrats really cared about transparency, why didn’t they release the files when they had the power to do so?

“Why wouldn’t [the Epstein files] have been released the last four years when President Biden was in office?” a reporter asked Schumer.

“Well, that’s the question every American is asking," Schumer replied. "Not every American, but so many Americans are asking, ‘What the hell is he hiding? Why doesn’t he want them released?”

REPORTER: "Why wouldn't [the Epstein files] have been released the last four years when President Biden was in office?"



CHUCK SCHUMER (MORON): "That's the question every American is asking... What the hell is he hiding!?"



So true! pic.twitter.com/aA6jHXIe2k — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 17, 2025

Thanks, Schumer!

He just opened up a massive can of worms. What were Democrats hiding for four years? Why didn’t Joe Biden release the documents? It stands to reason that if there were anything incriminating about Trump in there, they’d have released them — especially before the 2024 election.

Instead, Democrats only pretended to want transparency after Trump was in office. Do they really want the files released? I think they probably don’t. Remember, Last week, they released select emails, some doctored, in the hopes of damaging Trump. Then Republicans released all the emails, and what did we find out? That Epstein hated Trump, conspired to blackmail him, and was friendly with Barack Obama’s White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler, who sought his guidance on how to get Obama to nominate her for U.S. attorney general, and that he was texting with Delegate Stacey Plaskett (D-Virgin Islands) during Michael Cohen’s 2019 congressional testimony.

Despite endless mudslinging, not a single document, not a solitary piece of credible evidence, links Trump to Epstein’s criminal activity. Still, watch what happens the second those files drop. Democrats will scour every page, hunting for a loose thread, desperate for something to hang on to Trump. The sad reality? If there’s carnage to be found, odds are it’ll be Democrats tangled up in it.

It’s no secret why Democrats are sweating this vote. I suspect there’s a calculation already underway. Are Democrats better off weaponizing what little they can against Trump, or do they risk a boomerang effect that exposes more dirt about themselves? I guess what I’m saying here is that I’ll believe the Democrats will vote to release the files when it happens.

