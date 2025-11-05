Bondi: Biden Admin Gave Trump’s Government Phone to Jack Smith

Another day, another Arctic Frost scandal.

As the Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into the extensive Biden-Harris weaponization of justice against Republicans continues, it has been revealed that the Biden administration turned over Donald Trump‘s government-issued phone to unconstitutionally appointed DOJ Special Counsel Jack Smith. This is, according to Trump‘s attorney general, an unprecedented action, highlighting once again how outrageous Smith’s politicized abuse of justice was and how the Biden administration enabled and encouraged that abuse.

Attorney General Pam Bondi posted on X Nov. 4, “During the Arctic Frost Investigation, we found that Special Counsel seized President Trump’s government-issued phone. This means the Biden Administration turned over President Trump’s phone to Special Counsel—an UNPRECEDENTED action.”

But Smith and Co. didn’t stop there, of course. There were no lengths to which they were not willing to go in their extreme campaign to take down Donald Trump. Bondi added, “In addition, Special Counsel subpoenaed all of President Trump’s PERSONAL phone records.”

The attorney general emphasized, “We can never again allow this kind of government weaponization in America. I submitted these new documents to our partners on Capitol Hill. I commend our team at the FBI for working diligently to expose this.” Congressional Republicans are also investigating Smith.

Earlier this month, an investigation uncovered how Smith not only went after Trump with a vengeance, but he also spied on eight GOP senators, including Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), and Josh Hawley (R-Missouri). It subsequently transpired that Smith had actually targeted the entirety of Republican leadership, over 430 individuals and organizations, including the Republican Attorneys General Association, Trump White House advisers, and Turning Point USA.

Notably, former Rep. Rick Renzi (R-Ariz.) — a former target of Jack Smith — recently said in an exclusive interview with PJ Media that he brought evidence of Smith’s prosecutorial misconduct to Graham’s attention back in 2019, but that then-Senate Judiciary Chair Graham ignored the allegations as multiple of his interns at the time were on loan from the DOJ and worked with Smith.

“That Inspector General complaint detailed how Jack Smith had used a witness payoff scheme in order to change the testimony of the key witness in my case, had withheld exculpatory evidence, had wiretapped my attorneys illegally 41 times, and then Jack Smith defended those illegal wiretaps to the judge, in my case,” Renzi told PJ Media. “[But] Lindsay Graham's staff was filled with DOJ employees on loan to his Senate Judiciary staff so that he could save on his staff budget, and he was nothing more than their pawn.”

Smith used similar dishonest and underhanded tactics in his campaign against Donald Trump, as is obvious from the new revelation about the seizure of Trump’s phone and subpoena of his phone records. If ever a man needed to be held legally accountable for a gross miscarriage of justice, it is Jack Smith.

