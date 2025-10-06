BREAKING: Jack Smith Spied on 8 GOP Senators, Grassley Reveals

FBI/Justice Department special counsel — and unconstitutionally appointed Biden attack dog — Jack Smith tracked the private communications of multiple Republican senators, according to a shocking new allegation.

Smith, whom U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon ruled was unconstitutionally appointed to go after then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, has a myriad of scandals in his past — including accusations of witness payoffs and illegal wiretaps from former Rep. Rick Renzi (R-Ariz.). But this new scandal shows that the scope of Smith’s sketchy activities under the Biden administration was much larger than previously realized.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) posted a partially redacted document on X Monday showing, he said, that the Biden FBI spied on Republican senators in an initiative weaponized by Smith:

This document shows the Biden FBI spied on 8 of my Republican Senate colleagues during its Arctic Frost investigation into "election conspiracy" Arctic Frost later became Jack Smith's elector case against Trump



BIDEN FBI WEAPONIZATION = WORSE THAN WATERGATE pic.twitter.com/V2JyiVlX48 — Chuck Grassley (@ChuckGrassley) October 6, 2025

Fox News obtained the alarming revelations first, posting on X, “Former Special Counsel Jack Smith was reportedly tracking the private communications and phone calls of nearly a dozen Republican senators as part of his January 6 investigation, FOX News Digital has learned."

The Republican senators targeted by Smith and the FBI were Josh Hawley of Missouri, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Dan Sullivan of Alaska, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, and GOP Rep. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania, per Fox’s article. The document was titled “ARCTIC FROST—Election Law Matters—SENSITIVE INVESTIGATIVE MATTER—CAST.”

One of Smith’s special agents “conducted preliminary toll analysis” on the senators’ records. Smith and his team not only viewed the phone numbers the senators called but the locations of both parties. The surveillance was reportedly tied to the campaign related to the 2020 election certification vote.

From Fox News:

"Arctic Frost" was opened inside the bureau April 13, 2022. Smith was appointed as special counsel to take over the probe in November 2022. Fox News Digital has learned that FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino is briefing those lawmakers on the discovery of Smith’s surveillance Monday afternoon on Capitol Hill.

This is a developing story.

