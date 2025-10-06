BREAKING: Jack Smith Spied on 8 GOP Senators, Grassley Reveals

Catherine Salgado | 5:05 PM on October 06, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

FBI/Justice Department special counsel — and unconstitutionally appointed Biden attack dog — Jack Smith tracked the private communications of multiple Republican senators, according to a shocking new allegation.

Advertisement

Smith, whom U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon ruled was unconstitutionally appointed to go after then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, has a myriad of scandals in his past — including accusations of witness payoffs and illegal wiretaps from former Rep. Rick Renzi (R-Ariz.). But this new scandal shows that the scope of Smith’s sketchy activities under the Biden administration was much larger than previously realized.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) posted a partially redacted document on X Monday showing, he said, that the Biden FBI spied on Republican senators in an initiative weaponized by Smith:

            Read Also'The Dragon’s Prophecy': Watch D’Souza’s Epic Oct. 7 Documentary

Fox News obtained the alarming revelations first, posting on X, “Former Special Counsel Jack Smith was reportedly tracking the private communications and phone calls of nearly a dozen Republican senators as part of his January 6 investigation, FOX News Digital has learned."

Advertisement

The Republican senators targeted by Smith and the FBI were Josh Hawley of Missouri, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Dan Sullivan of Alaska, Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, and GOP Rep. Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania, per Fox’s article. The document was titled “ARCTIC FROST—Election Law Matters—SENSITIVE INVESTIGATIVE MATTER—CAST.”

One of Smith’s special agents “conducted preliminary toll analysis” on the senators’ records. Smith and his team not only viewed the phone numbers the senators called but the locations of both parties. The surveillance was reportedly tied to the campaign related to the 2020 election certification vote.

From Fox News:

"Arctic Frost" was opened inside the bureau April 13, 2022. Smith was appointed as special counsel to take over the probe in November 2022. 

Fox News Digital has learned that FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino is briefing those lawmakers on the discovery of Smith’s surveillance Monday afternoon on Capitol Hill.

This is a developing story.

Editor's Note: Help us continue to report the truth about Democrats’ pro-crime policies, the Schumer Shutdown, and much more. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DOJ DONALD TRUMP FBI JOSH HAWLEY LINDSEY GRAHAM

Recommended

Bari Weiss Named CBS News Chief, Progs Lose Their... You Know Stephen Green
Another Scandal Threatens to Shake up Virginia’s Elections Matt Margolis
Watch Karoline Leavitt Shut Down Kaitlan Collins With Brutal Truth Bomb Matt Margolis
Federal Judge Commands President Trump Not to Use ANY National Guard to Back Up ICE in Portland Victoria Taft
Country Superstar Releases Deplorable Anti-ICE Song Michael Cantrell
Everything You Know About Diet Is Wrong Charlie Martin

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

The Death of Discovery: When Art Begins With an Answer
5 Questions for Democrat Supporters
Muslims Vandalize Texas Church, and Hamas-Linked CAIR Discovers Free Speech
Advertisement