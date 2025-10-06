'The Dragon’s Prophecy': Watch D’Souza’s Epic Oct. 7 Documentary

The cries of baby Kfir Bibas, the laughter of Hamas terrorists, the begging of young mothers, the cheers of Gazan mobs. They echo hauntingly two years after Oct. 7. Never Again happened in Israel in 2023, and it was not because Israel is a “colonizing” power, or because of mere border disputes. The truth is much older, much darker, and much more profound than that. The Chosen People of God fight against principalities and powers (Ephesians 6:12).

D’Souza summed up all the historical evidence in the movie: “Biblical archeology is confirmation of the ancient presence of the Jews in Israel. Far from being colonizers, the Jews are the original and indigenous inhabitants of the region. Moreover, the Jews of today are the descendants of the ancient Israelites, the Jews of the Bible. Today’s Jews speak the same language, eat the same food, perform the same rites and rituals, and worship the same God.” The nation of Israel, author Jonathan Cahn stated, is a “resurrected nation.”

The movie takes on the biggest lies about Israel. As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “This has been our land for 3500 years since Abraham came here….we were often conquered,” but “it’s not [the Jews] who colonized the area from the Arabs, it’s the Arabs who colonized the area from the Jews.” What other people in history besides the Jews has reclaimed their own land after millennia? It’s a “miracle,” as Jonathan Cahn said. And as Ze’ev Orenstein and the other archeologists and experts testified, standing in ancient Jewish ruins in Jerusalem, Shiloh, Megiddo, Capernaum, and Nazareth, from the City of David to the cave of the Annunciation to St. Peter’s house to the pool of Siloam, the Jews’ claim to Israel is as clearly written on and in the land as it is on the pages of Scripture (Genesis 17:8).

Yet much of the world bought the lie that the Israelis were the cause of the conflict, instead of the victims trying to defend from genocidal invaders. “Palestinians celebrated as Hamas terrorists paraded their prisoners,” D’Souza said, showing horrifying footage filmed by the terrorists themselves and the jubilant “civilians” of Gaza of cold-blooded murders, desecration of bodies, heartrending kidnappings, and charred corpses.

An Oct. 7 survivor from the Nova Music Festival, whose partner was shot down, remembered how the music turned to rocket fire, how she and others ran and took cover, how she survived the subsequent massacre lying under a heap of dead and dismembered bodies, and how the Hamas jihadis laughed and laughed with triumph. Another survivor, kibbutz resident Lishai Miran, remembered hunkering down with her family, how Hamas jihadis murdered her teenaged neighbor and kidnapped her husband Omri. She swept her hand at the area around her home — “all this was blood.” Recalling the Holocaust, Lishai mourned, “the Jew[s] always say never again, but unfortunately never again happened on Oct. 7…they burned, they raped, they killed, they kidnapped.”

The Jews are living witness to the truth of the Bible, and the dragon Satan hates them for it. “For the Jews, these conflicts have been going on since the founding of the state of Israel in 1948, for Iran it goes back to 1979,” D’Souza said. “But in some ways, the conflict has deeper roots, it goes back to the founding of Islam itself in the seventh century,” and even farther back to the pagans who tried to wipe out the Israelites.

The Jews are the victims of a Hell-born hatred. Netanyahu exclaimed, “The idea that we should give the Palestinians who seek our destruction a base from which to execute our destruction was folly. A lot of leaders in the West still cling to this absurd notion that this conflict between us and the Palestinians is about the absence of a Palestinian state. It never was. The goal was never to create a Palestinian state for peace, the goal was to destroy and annihilate the one and only Jewish state.” He warned Americans that jihadis call the U.S. the “Great Satan” and Israel alone welcomes Christians, preserves churches, and shares American values. Christian populations in Gaza and other Palestinian-run cities have dropped dramatically, however. After decades of excessive aid and generous land grants, the Palestinians still hate Israel more than ever. And this is an axis of terror, including the regimes of Qatar, Iran, and Syria, not to mention other groups such as Hezbollah. They loathe Jews and Christians, Israel and America.

Why antisemitism, the movie asks? Why are even supposed conservatives such as Tucker Carlson so biased against Israel and the Jewish people? Show host Erick Stakelbeck called it “the world’s oldest hatred, certainly [a] demonic spiritual driver to it, but much of it is based on envy…the devil hates the Jewish people.” D’Souza affirmed, “[As] the Western countries are pulling away from God, logically they’re pulling away from the people of God.” U.S. Amb. Mike Huckabee marveled, “every time Israel wins the war, and the world response [is]: Israel needs to give up land for the people that tried to kill Israel.”

There is Biblical precedent. Cahn described how the pagan Philistines with their child soldiers and demonic hatred of the true God came from Gaza to war with Israel. Today’s Muslim Gazans, though they are a conglomerate of Arabs ethnically and culturally unconnected to the ancient foes of Israel, adopted the Philistines’ name (Palestinian) and use child soldiers and terrorism to wage war fueled by demonic hatred of Israel. The Palestinians’ flag is even the four colors of the apocalyptic horsemen in Revelation 6 (white, black, red, and green). God promised the land of Israel to the Jews from the river to the sea (Joshua 1:4), but now the demonic Palestinians have co-opted that claim for their own. Even the word “Hamas” in Hebrew means violence and destruction.

Like Satan, which means “the deceiver” in Hebrew, Cahn explained, the Palestinians lie. The “real colonialism,” as Dinesh and Cahn agreed, are mosques built on the Temple Mount, as if the devil claimed God’s throne for his own, and Hamas named its Oct. 7 massacre after that Al-Aqsa mosque compound. In Revelation 12, a woman is described who will give birth to the Messiah, variously interpreted as Israel, the Church, or Jesus’s mother Mary. Taking the symbol as Israel, and the dragon as Satan, it is clear Hell wars with the Jewish people because God chose them and became flesh through them. From the Philistines and Egyptians to the Nazis and Grand Mufti to the Palestinian Authority, the UN, and Hamas, Israel must fight the dragon.

The overwhelming majority of Gazan “civilians” support jihad, even though Hamas uses them as shields to frame Israel negatively. Hamas co-founder’s son Mosab Hassan Yousef has emphasized how brainwashed most Palestinians are, and D’Souza showed his statement, “Israel did everything within their ability to minimize civilian casualties in Gaza, while Hamas—while Hamas did everything in their ability to maximize the civilian casualties…for political and financial gain, for global sympathy, and they succeeded in fooling so many people.” D’Souza played a clip also of a Hamas official yelling, “the blood of the women, children, and elderly, I am not saying that this blood is calling for your (help). We are the ones who need this blood, so it awakens within us the revolutionary spirit.” And he showed the Gazan children happily detailing their aspirations to murder Jews. Anyone who believes that the so-called Palestinians will abide by any peace deal, or that the Palestinian Authority will suddenly stop financially rewarding terrorists and aspiring to wipe out Israel, or that Islam will ever stop commanding jihad as a moral duty, is fooling himself.

The Bible warned us long ago this is a spiritual battle, and The Dragon’s Prophecy illustrates that in graphic and unforgettable fashion. As Christ said, “salvation is from the Jews (John 4:22).” Jews and Christians are all spiritually children of Israel, and Israel is fighting not only powerful earthly enemies, but the Deceiver himself. We must rally to the aid of the woman whom the dragon would devour.

