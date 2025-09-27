Why Israel Should Control Gaza, Judea, and Samaria

Thousands of years ago, God promised the land of Israel to the Jewish people as a “perpetual possession” (Genesis 17:8). In the 20th century, the Jews finally reclaimed parts of their homeland. But ever since, Muslim jihadis and Western “democracies” have been demanding tiny Israel — the only democracy in that area with equal rights for all — cede more and more land to the Muslims, who have over 50 nations of their own.

Advertisement

Now the rumor is that the Palestinian Authority, which rewards Hamas terrorists through its pay-for-slay program, might not be dismantled, but actually be returned to power, and that even Donald Trump is telling Israel it can’t take back PA-controlled territory. Most shocking of all, instead of allowing Israel to take back Gaza, the U.S. is putting forward globalist George Soros chum Tony Blair to be the transitional ruler of Gaza before handing everything back over to the terror-funding PA. In other words, if this is true, we’ll see a few more decades of war, Israel will lose yet more of its small share of land, and God knows how many Israelis will be dead by the end of it.

The PA is just the whitewashed version of Hamas. Under Yasser Arafat, the father of modern terrorism and the inventor of the “Palestinian people,” the PA began its double role of preaching peace while pushing terror. Under Abbas, that hasn’t changed. The PA financially rewarded the Oct. 7 terrorists and continues to pay out for the regular killings of Israeli soldiers. For more information on the history of the PA and its full commitment to the jihad aimed at wiping Israel off the map altogether, please look at the extensive resources on Jewish Virtual Library.

Advertisement

As for Mahmoud Abbas, the PA president who could benefit so much from the above Blair deal, he promised earlier this year that he would continue the pay-for-slay payments. In fact, he swore he would use up any money he could get his hands on, down to the last penny , to continue incentivizing and rewarding genocidal terrorism against Israel. He’s been saying the same thing for years, as you can see below. How could anyone possibly believe any promise he makes for “peace”?

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Then also the “West Bank,” which Israel is not to “annex,” is just a Palestinian propaganda term for Judea and Samaria — you might remember them from the Bible, parts of historic Israel. Arafat and co. falsely began to claim the “West Bank” in the 1960s, around the time they came up with the myth that the conglomeration of Muslims were an indigenous Palestinian people. It was the Jordanians and fellow jihadis who annexed Judea, Samaria, and Gaza, and after Israel took back the land, the Muslims began their perpetual cant about “reclaiming” the land they’d stolen.

#NeverAgain Hole in Jerusalem’s walls from 1940s Jordanian bombardment and an anti-Israeli Palestinian Authority sign outside Bethlehem, images from Sept. 2023 — Catherine Salgado (@CatSalgado32) Jan 26, 2025

Related: Exclusive: Israeli First Responder on Treating Both Sides of the Conflict

And with that mistaken generosity which is always causing it such bloody problems, Israel allowed the PA to control parts of Judea and Samaria, just as it granted the PA the Gaza Strip, but all that has meant is more hotspots of anti-Israel hatred right within their borders. For instance, take a look at the vile anti-Israel, pro-Hamas graffiti in PA-run Bethlehem:

Advertisement

The British imperialists created this mess to begin with by arbitrarily inventing Jordan as a Muslim state and putting newly founded Israel at a disadvantage. Now it seems they might be allowed to do so again, under Blair.

Until Hamas is eliminated, the PA dismantled, and Israel again in control of Gaza, Samaria, and Judea, there can be no peace. Anyone who says differently is either a fool or a liar.

Here at PJ Media, we expose Islamic terrorism. Join PJ Media VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.