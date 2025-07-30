Hamas Co-Founder’s Son Rips Pro-Jihadi UK Government

Mosab Hassan Yousef, who defected from his father’s Hamas terror group to Israel and converted to Christianity, has a message for the antisemitic UK government: “October 7 didn’t happen because ‘Palestinians’ were denied a state, it happened because they were given one.”

Advertisement

The Muslim Arabs always refused to share a state with the Jews, and the British in the 20th century tried to appease them by arbitrarily creating the Muslim nation of Jordan. That simply allowed the Muslims to launch Jihad against the newly refounded state of Israel. Then Israel tried to appease the Muslims who had begun to call themselves Palestinians by giving them the Gaza Strip. And all that did was provide another base of terrorist operations right on Israel’s doorstep. The two-state solution was tried and failed — spectacularly. Yet the UK and French governments are gung-ho on trying it yet again.

It is no doubt excessively frustrating to have seen up close the reality of Hamas and Palestinian jihad and not be able to convince cultural imperialist Westerners of the truth. Yousef wrote on X on July 29, “‘UK to recognize ‘Palestinian’ state unless Israel end war and commit to peace.’ How about no ‘Palestinian’ state unless ‘Palestinians’ release the hostages, elect a moderate leadership, drop their violence, hand over those who planned and participated in war crimes and apologize to the Jewish people.”

Blood for money equation

“Palestinian” beggar mentality made their economy totally dependent on international aid. The more money the world gives them the more divided and violent they become.



$Billions have vanished and the poor become poorer, while a small minority of… — Mosab Hassan Yousef (@MosabHasanYOSEF) July 29, 2025

Advertisement

Britain’s Keir Starmer and France’s Emmanuel Macron simply want to reward jihadis for committing the deadliest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. Yousef challenged, “Before proposing a state we need to know who are the ‘Palestinians’? Are they jihadists, communists, con artists, mafia savages, rapists? How can anyone propose a state without being able to know who would run it? Another important question: on what land? What’s the capital, what’s the constitution?” It would be on Israeli land, of course, and the Palestinians would not be satisfied until the only Jewish nation in the world is destroyed.

For Our VIPs: Communist China Loves Macron’s Recognition of ‘Palestine’

“Palestinians” should be held accountable for their war crimes. Not rewarded for weaponizing civilians in pursuit of political and financial gain. “Their” unconditional support behind Hamas doesn’t indicate willingness to accept any type of responsibility.



And let’s not forget… — Mosab Hassan Yousef (@MosabHasanYOSEF) July 29, 2025

In conclusion, Yousef rejected the claim that the UK is working for peace: “Pleasing Muslim voters in the UK and France at the expense of another democracy is rude, provocative, and will not bring peace.”

Yousef has repeatedly tried to warn the West about how the Palestinians are overwhelmingly pro-jihad, and that most of them are fully brainwashed into the Muslim religious teachings about raping and killing non-Muslims. As he said last year on Dr. Phil‘s show, if the so-called Palestinians did not have Jews to kill, they would simply be fighting each other based on different tribal groups. Israel is not committing genocide; it is combating attempted genocide.

Advertisement

This was why Donald Trump‘s previous plan to deport many people from Gaza and let it be under the control of Israel again was so excellent. Unfortunately, that is not likely to happen as Israel keeps trying to make leftist governments happy with it, hundreds of aid trucks line up for the people who teach their five-year-olds to aspire to terrorism, and Hamas terrorists still control much of Gaza and continue to kill Israeli soldiers.

Please support PJ Media’s efforts to expose Islamic jihad. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60%.