Winsome Earle-Sears Fires Back: Leftist Protesters Hurl Racism, She Brings Truth

Chris Queen | 4:52 PM on August 22, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber

On Thursday, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears (R-Va.) attended a school board meeting in Arlington County, Va., where she spoke during public comment about the school system’s transgender bathroom and locker room policies.

She said:

Here's the truth: there are two sexes, boys and girls, and for generations we've understood this, that they deserve their own sports teams, their own locker rooms, their own bathrooms. That's not discrimination, it is common sense. But here in Arlington, the trust between parents and schools is being broken.

When girls lose their privacy, when boys are punished for speaking plain truth, when parents are silenced for simply asking questions, that's not education, that's indoctrination. You are one of the five NOVA school districts who have been found in violation of Title IX.

Title IX was written to protect biological girls' spaces and opportunities on the basis of biological sex, not gender identity. And by refusing to reverse your reckless policies, you are failing our daughters and risking losing millions of dollars in funding our children. This is not theoretical.

A group of protesters had gathered outside the meeting to demonstrate in favor of letting boys into girls’ spaces and endangering young women. My Townhall colleague Corey Inganamort confronted some of them; one protester blew on a whistle and revealed herself to be the most annoying human being on the planet.

One protester held up an egregiously racist sign in which she compared sensible bathroom and locker room policies to separate drinking fountains for black and white people in the pre-civil rights era. The sign read, “Hey Winsome, if trans can’t share your bathroom, then blacks can’t share my water fountain.”

Classy, huh? But we wouldn’t expect anything less from the party that brought us slavery and Jim Crow.

Recommended: Vance in Georgia: Trump Team Has Your Back, Ossoff Doesn’t

Earle-Sears appeared on Fox & Friends on Friday to address the controversy:

This is nonsense. And my opponent will not come forward and say anything. And then last night, you saw that they equated bathroom opportunities with me being Black in America. And here I am, second-in-command in-- of the-- a former capital of the Confederacy. Me, the immigrant, whom they say, as Democrats, they love more than anybody. Me, a black woman who they say they love, as Democrats, more than anybody. This is insane.

The idea that a black woman could run for governor in the state that was the capital of the Confederacy is testimony to the promise of freedom that America offers. And her opponents meet her with abject racism.

Earle-Sears’ opponent, Abigail Spanberger, didn’t address the issue until nearly lunchtime on Friday.

Anytime a Democrat says that Republicans want to put black people back in chains or bring back Jim Crow, we should respond by showing them that sign. It’s time to throw their true colors back in their faces.

Democrats love to accuse Republicans of wanting to drag America back into Jim Crow, but when push comes to shove, it’s their own activists who spew the ugliest racism. Just ask Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears. 

Her response? Calm, strong, and rooted in truth.

