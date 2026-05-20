Trump Goes Off on ‘Soft’ Republicans Who Don't Fight ‘Dumocrats’

President Donald Trump is fed up with Senate Republicans who not only fail to fight aggressively against the worst Democrat policies, but even help the Democrats score victories.

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One of Trump‘s pet peeves at the moment is the Senate parliamentarian, which is a role designed to provide presiding officers and senators with advice on rules and precedent, and which has long been filled by a leftist. The president took it as yet one more example of how Republicans are content to let Democrats establish the status quo. Trump also emphasized the importance of securing our elections and eliminating the filibuster. “The Republicans play a very soft game compared to the Dumocrats,” Trump insisted.

In his Wednesday Truth Social post, Trump exclaimed, “Shockingly, Republicans have kept the very important position of ‘Parliamentarian’ in the hands of a woman, Elizabeth MacDonough, who was appointed, long ago, by Barack Hussein Obama and a vicious Lunatic known as Senator Harry Reid, who ran the Senate for the Dumocrats with an ‘iron fist.’”

He argued, “Over the years, she has been brutal to Republicans, but not so to the Dumocrats — So why has she not been replaced? There are many fair people who would be qualified for that vital job.” There is also probably some personal element here for Trump, as the Senate parliamentarian is particularly key in impeachment trials.

Accusing Republicans of playing “soft,” Trump argued, “It is their single biggest disadvantage in politics. The Dumocrats cheat, lie, and steal, especially when it comes to Votes in Elections, but stick together, whereas the Republicans allow the Elizabeth MacDonoughs of the World to stay in power, and brutalize us. We need THE SAVE AMERICA ACT passed, and NOW — And, likewise, kill the Filibuster, which would give us everything!”

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He warned:

If we don’t pass at least one of these two provisions quickly, you will never see another Republican President again. The Dumocrats will end up with 2 additional States, D.C. and Puerto Rico, and all that entails, including 4 Senators, many Congressmen, and many additional Electoral Votes, and they will also get their dream of a packed United States Supreme Court with their most favorite number — 21 Justices. The Dumocrats will eliminate the Filibuster on the First Day that they get an opportunity to do so. The Republicans aren’t doing it because they say the Dumocrats will never do it, but the Republicans are WRONG. Get smart and tough Republicans, or you’ll all be looking for a job much sooner than you thought possible!

I would, in fact, go even further than Trump and state that Republicans, and conservatives in general, are highly reactionary — that is, they tend to base their policies primarily on reacting to what Democrats are saying now rather than on what is objectively morally right. For example, the Confederates were Democrats, and they were also traitors and war criminals. And yet simply because modern Democrats are rewriting their history by condemning the Confederates, Republicans feel the need to be enthusiastically pro-Confederacy. Instead of taking charge of the narrative and telling the true history, Republicans are merely shouting the opposite of what Democrats are screaming.

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On abortion, homosexuality, government welfare, and a host of other issues, Republicans often gradually accept the Democrat policy and simply strive to be less radical. Likewise, Republicans habitually talk about how they can’t set a bad precedent for Democrats, ignoring the fact that Democrats have been doing whatever they want regardless of law and precedent for two centuries. This is why, for so many years, we have been losing the culture war. If we want to have a republic that lasts more than 250 years, we will have to fight more fervently for it.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

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