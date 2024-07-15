EXCLUSIVE: Former Target of Jack Smith Praises Trump Docs Ruling

Thanks to the new ruling dismissing the Biden Justice Department’s classified documents case, “future royal coronations of corrupt prosecutors like [Special Counsel] Jack Smith” are prevented, a former target of Smith’s corrupt lawfare told PJ Media in exclusive comments.

Advertisement

Judge Aileen Cannon argued that Smith’s appointment was unconstitutional. Former Rep. Rick Renzi (R-Ariz.), whom Smith previously prosecuted and convicted on charges for which he later received a presidential pardon, told PJ Media, “Judge Cannon’s ruling is a humiliation for this corrupt prosecutor, and shows his appointment and future special prosecutors’ nominations must be constitutional.” Renzi provided evidence of Smith’s prosecutorial misconduct in his case, and Trump made a similar accusation. It seems that Trump and Renzi have been vindicated.

As PJ Media’s Matt Margolis reported, “Cannon granted former President Trump's motion to dismiss the indictment against him, citing the unlawful appointment and funding of Special Counsel Jack Smith. The judge ruled that Smith's appointment violated the Appointments Clause of the U.S. Constitution, leading to the dismissal of the superseding indictment.”

This is a major victory not only for Trump personally but also for the Constitution and objective justice versus rigged lawfare. It is especially significant because it comes after Saturday’s failed assassination attempt.

For Our VIPs: Dem Leaders Can Spare Us the Fake Sympathy

Advertisement

Renzi told PJ Media, “Judge Cannon’s ruling ceases the Department of inJustice [sic] from future royal coronations of corrupt prosecutors like Jack Smith. Smith acted with the arrogance of an evil king with untold wealth to carry out his political hit job on President Trump. Judge Cannon’s ruling is a humiliation for this corrupt prosecutor, and shows his appointment and future special prosecutors’ nominations must be constitutional and not some self-worshipping act of agency [or] power hungry enactment.”

Renzi was convicted on bribery and extortion charges, to which he pleaded “not guilty,” and Trump later gave him a full presidential pardon. While respected legal firm Mayer Brown filed a 2019 complaint and request for investigation on Renzi’s behalf, which provided evidence of prosecutorial misconduct, prosecutors Jack Smith and David Harbach were more directly implicated in the misconduct, as PJ Media exclusively reported in June 2023. At the time, Trump responded to Renzi’s accusations against Smith by calling Smith “deranged.”

Like Renzi, Trump, of course, also celebrated the ruling on Truth Social. But he also urged that all controversial cases against him be dismissed. Trump referred to the failed assassination attempt in his post.

Advertisement

“As we move forward in Uniting our Nation after the horrific events on Saturday, this dismissal of the Lawless Indictment in Florida should be just the first step, followed quickly by the dismissal of ALL the Witch Hunts — The January 6th Hoax in Washington, D.C., the Manhattan D.A.’s Zombie Case, the New York A.G. Scam, Fake Claims about a woman I never met (a decades-old photo in a line with her then-husband does not count), and the Georgia “Perfect” Phone Call charges,” Trump wrote.

He ended with a call for unity following his legal victory: “The Democrat Justice Department coordinated ALL of these Political Attacks, which are an Election Interference conspiracy against Joe Biden’s Political Opponent, ME. Let us come together to END all Weaponization of our Justice System, and Make America Great Again!”