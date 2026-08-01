The Best Metaphor for Fauci's Reign of Terror

Fox News host and legal analyst Emily Compagno gave America the single best description of Dr. Anthony Fauci's COVID rule, and it did not take her long to land the punch.

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Appearing on The Five on Fox News, Compagno tore into the little man who spent years telling Americans to trust the science, all while he only admitted the truth to his dear diary. She marveled that the same crowd that spent months marching under "No Kings" banners bent the knee to one unelected bureaucrat for nearly three years.

"It's shocking to me that they worshipped this one man and, based on his unilateral recommendations, threw in the towel for everything, followed him blindly," Compagno said. "Behind that curtain the whole time was a little tiny man pretending to be Oz."

It's the perfect image.

Let’s face it, for years, Fauci stood behind the curtain of "the science," pulling levers and demanding obedience while officials told Americans that any skepticism amounted to a threat to public health itself, an attack on science and truth. Businesses closed. Churches shut their doors. Children lost a year, sometimes two, of normal schooling. Many of us in blue states were subjected to showing vaccination cards in order to attend public events. And the man behind it all wasn't some infallible oracle. He was a grifting bureaucrat with an ego.

Compagno explained that if Fauci's own research had actually backed up what he told the country, his private diary would say so, and Americans could at least chalk up the lockdowns to an honest, if devastating, mistake.

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"If his diary said ‘Yes, all of my research shows that everything I've been saying on air is true. I stand behind it,’ then it would just be a shame," Compagno said. "But now it is a sham. Now it is downright fraud and negligence and corruption and concealment of government records and obstruction of justice, and so much more."

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That's a list of potential crimes, laid out by someone who understands exactly how the legal system for negligence works. Compagno pointed out that at the state level, negligence doesn't even require intent. Fauci does not need to have set out to deceive anyone. He just needs to have known, or should have known, that what he was telling Americans wasn't true.

Compagno also dismantled Fauci's excuse for hiding his diary in the first place. The bureaucrat reportedly argued he had a right to privacy over documents he kept on a government computer.

"For someone that was a public servant for decades, he should know a pen he held was never his own personal pen," Compagno said. "Everything was actually owned by the American people, and therefore we do have an interest in reading it."

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Compagno did not hold back on what she saw when Fauci finally faced lawmakers, who spent the hearing detailing the lives his policies ruined.

"He did not even have the integrity to look those lawmakers in the eyes when they were detailing the lives that he ruined, while he contrasted the death toll of that day on the same page with his Vanity Fair cover story," Compagno said. "He makes me sick."

“He makes me SICK!” @EmilyCompagno says Fauci’s own diaries exposed a “sham” of alleged fraud, negligence and corruption, predicting legal and potentially criminal accountability ahead. pic.twitter.com/Qi3q0LNyKJ — The Five (@TheFive) August 1, 2026

Thanks to Fauci's own diary, that truth is now sitting in plain sight for every American to see: The man behind the curtain was a fraud.

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