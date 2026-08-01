Michael Knowles Is 100% Wrong on Mockery of Antisemitic Spain. Embrace the Power of Ridicule!

Ah, the wise and noble nation of Spain: a place where nobody works, yet everyone takes naps.

Lots and lots of naps, too. (Spain is the only European country with a national naptime.) It’s a very strange culture.

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Seems the Spaniards are back in the news. You probably heard: About 60,000 illegal Muslim immigrants — which comes to roughly .00054% of the number of migrants that illegally crossed the U.S. border during President Joe Biden’s “leadership” — entered Ceuta this week, which is a small Spanish territory that sits on the border of Morocco.

Shortly thereafter, worldwide schadenfreude runneth amok.

After blessing the world with the Inquisitions, the raping, looting, and pillaging of North AND South America, the spread of syphilis, and a literary character who battles windmills (way to go, guys), Spain has cast itself as Europe’s moral arbiter of right and wrong. Which means, of course, that no European nation has been more brazenly pro-immigration, pro-socialism, pro-Palestinian, anti-Israeli, anti-capitalist, anti-Trump, and anti-America than Spain.

What qualified Spain to be Europe’s moral leader? What moral sacrifice has Spain made?

Beats the hell out of me.

Spain was a conscientious objector in World War I. It signed a neutrality/non-aggression pact with the Nazis in World War II. It was still a dictatorship ‘til the late 1970s. And despite being a member state of NATO, Spain hasn’t spent the 2% minimum on military readiness in over 30 years.

Instead of leading, Spain has been freeriding for more than a century!

Yet Spain still refuses to let America use its military bases (even when this puts our soldiers, Marines, and pilots at greater risk). The nation has been so obstinate, President Donald Trump ordered a halt to U.S.-Spanish trade.

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And its hatred of Israel is off-the-charts:

This was the banner displayed at San Fermín in Spain just a month ago.⁰They wanted Israel destroyed.⁰Guess that backfired spectacularly… pic.twitter.com/LxeUIYIf7p — Sana Ebrahimi Ledene (@SanaELedene) July 30, 2026

Which is why, after being overrun by Muslim illegals, so many Israelis took note of Spain’s hypocrisy:

🚨 Breaking: Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu: “I call on the Spanish government to show restraint and refrain from a disproportionate response. Only a two-state solution can bring a long-lasting peace to Spain and to the Moroccan population living in its occupied territories.” 🤣 — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) July 31, 2026

Spain, which never misses an opportunity to lecture Israel, has declared a state of emergency in Ceuta following the crisis over its immigration policy.



Maybe before it continues lecturing us, it’s time it explained to the world why it still maintains colonial enclaves in… — Danny Danon 🇮🇱 דני דנון (@dannydanon) July 30, 2026

Which triggered the ire of The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles:

A statement perfectly opposed to winning friends and influencing people https://t.co/P3kPnudOoR — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) July 31, 2026

And Knowles wasn’t the only one:

The Israelis are being stupid. Optics make it look like they planned the invasion of Spain. I get the joke, but never make propagandist against yourself. That's rule 1 of media. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) July 31, 2026

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Wrong. Absolutely, completely, 100% wrong!

You don’t reason with dedicated propagandists, YouTube bigots, and conspiratorial numbskulls who see JOOOOS lurking behind every corner. There’s absolutely nothing that Danon or Netanyahu could’ve said or done that would’ve satisfied the anti-Israel mob.

Because Jew-hatred doesn’t run on reason. Nor does it run on logic or common sense.

It runs on ignorance and hate:

If we're being honest about what's going on in Spain: pic.twitter.com/lSiUjg3kmy — Forbidden HQ 🐇 (@WearForbidden) July 31, 2026

If someone didn’t reach his conclusion via reason, logic, or common sense, then you’re not going to change his mind by appealing to it. Your PR approach simply won’t work. It’ll fail every damn time.

You can’t reason someone out of an argument that they didn’t use reason to get into.

It’s sad but true. Even if Israel didn’t say anything about Spain, antisemites like Tucker Carlson would attack the Jewish nation anyway:

🇺🇸🇮🇱 NEW:



Tucker Carlson: "That's Always Been an Israeli Goal, to DESTROY Europe" pic.twitter.com/d395ydxOcy — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinkle) July 31, 2026

But you know what does work?

Ridicule, humor, and what Rush Limbaugh called “illustrating absurdity by being absurd.”

In other words, you wouldn’t reason with a flat-Earther. It’d be a waste of oxygen. There are no satellite photos, scientific textbooks, or geological data that’ll ever change his mind — because, if he were open to that kind of argument, then he wouldn’t be a flat-Earther in the first place, would he?

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So instead, you laugh at him for being such a dumbass.

If pro-immigration Spain (and anti-Israel podcasters) want to blame Israeli Jews for Muslim Moroccans crossing the Spanish border, let ‘em. In fact, it’s better for us if they do, because they sound ridiculous.

And the more ridiculous they sound, the more vulnerable they are to ridicule.

Which is something Michael Knowles certainly understands, because he uses the tactic against Democrats:

AOC: "I'm not a militant leftist. I'm just working class!"



also AOC: https://t.co/94Kote0Qq5 — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) July 21, 2026

Why, it’s almost as if punctuating an important truth with humor makes it more memorable! Who’da thunk it?

It’s PR 101: When you take unserious criticism seriously, you unduly elevate its legitimacy. And that’s the exact wrong tactical response.

For the love of God, stop giving bad-faith actors legitimacy that they haven’t earned and don’t deserve!

And embrace the power of ridicule.

‘Cause I’ve got PR news for you: Israel might not “win friends” by ridiculing Spain’s utterly ridiculous hypocrisy, but I GUARANTEE YOU, it’s influencing people. In fact, it’s one of the few things on social media since Oct. 7, 2023 that Israel has done right.

Related: Boy George Is Punk Rock, Ben Shapiro Is a Christ Figure, and the Absurdity of Gaza ‘Genocide’

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The Jewish state should double down: It’s Israel’s smartest PR path forward.

After October 7, millions of Westerners hopped aboard the anti-Zionism bandwagon because it virtue-signaled how much they despised war, death, conflict, racism, hate, and “genocide.” That was the emotional incentive — and the “secret sauce” of today’s antisemitism.

(With the blood libel lie of a phantom Gaza “genocide” serving as today’s antisemitism’s beachhead belief.)

But they certainly didn’t join this bandwagon to be ridiculed or mocked. Nobody wants to look like an idiot, a hypocrite, a dolt, or a doofus.

They want the opposite.

Cause and effect: Change the incentive and you change the behavior. It’s the essence of Adam Smith’s “invisible hand” — and the reason why Free Markets outperform socialist price controls, communism, and government-run monopolies.

And that’s something Michael Knowles ought to understand.

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