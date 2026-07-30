Boy George Is Punk Rock, Ben Shapiro Is a Christ Figure, and the Absurdity of Gaza ‘Genocide’

By definition, Israel is guilty of genocide in Gaza.

Not by the connotative, everyday meaning of the word, of course. That would be stupid. Most people aren’t consulting a legal dictionary before they speak; instead, they assume that “genocide” means exactly what it says: Its prefix is genome, and its suffix is cide.

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A genome is the complete set of genetic instructions (DNA/genes) of a living organism. Cide comes from the Latin word caedere, which means “to kill” — i.e., homicide, suicide, insecticide, herbicide.

So the logical assumption is that “genocide” refers to the actual or intended death of an entire gene pool — i.e. the attempted extinction of an entire race or ethnicity.

After all, “genocide” is a very new word — it’s only about 80 years old. (Hey, it had to be a new word: The word “genome” wasn’t invented ’til 1920.) Meanwhile, words like “homicide” have been used since the 13th century.

“Genocide” is piggybacking off 800 years of linguistic usage.

The Holocaust was unquestionably a genocide: Nazi Germany sought the extermination of the Jews (and many other “undesirables”). The proof is in the numbers: 66% of all European Jews were killed.

But the opposite is happening in Gaza: The Muslim population is still growing!

Yet this pro-Muslim, anti-Israel “genocide” PR campaign is so all-encompassing, most people don’t have a clue. Including Joe Rogan.

From HuffPost:

Podcast host and comedian Joe Rogan broke with Donald Trump over the president’s position that Israel has not committed genocide in Gaza. […] On Wednesday, Rogan declared that in 20 years, this will be a “universally accepted opinion.” Rogan added that even when considering the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks, which killed 1,200 people and saw roughly 251 taken hostage, he couldn’t see how anyone would support Israel’s war in Gaza. “How could anybody defend that? I don’t even know how many people are dead,” Rogan said to his guest, actor Tim Robbins. “You have a complete wipeout of a city, like 90% of Gaza is gone.” [emphasis added]

First of all, it’s supposed to be “genocide,” not “city-cide.” Who cares how much of the city was destroyed?

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The sacking of Rome wasn’t a genocide. When General Sherman torched Atlanta during the Civil War — destroying 90% of the city’s buildings — that wasn’t a genocide, either.

Second of all, we do know how many people were killed. Throughout the war, the Gaza Ministry of Health, which is controlled by Hamas, kept a running tally, and it put the final number at roughly 75,000. (And if you think Hamas has every PR incentive to inflate those numbers, you’re exactly right.)

After the war, Hamas began paying stipends to 50,000 widows of Hamas soldiers, terrorists, and militants, implying the civilian death toll was roughly 25,000. (And if you think Hamas has every financial incentive to deflate those numbers, you’re exactly right.)

Well that ends the debate on deaths in Gaza.



Hamas itself is admitting that 80% of casualties were combatants.



There was never a genocide.



You have been lied to and manipulated. pic.twitter.com/yOaUC2MqkJ — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) April 22, 2026

That’s out of a Gaza population that was 2.05 million in 2020, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics. And as of February 2026, the Gaza population was roughly… 2.1 million.

What a weird “genocide.”

It’s the only “genocide” I’ve ever heard of where the birthrate was double the deathrate. I previously wrote:

[A]t any given time in Gaza, there are about 60,000 pregnant women. United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) spokeswoman Tess Ingram claimed that 20,000 Palestinian babies were born over the first 105 days, with a Gazan baby born every 10 minutes. After 720+ days, that’s approximately 140,000 new Gazans.

And the Gaza War is now [checks watch] 1,027 days old. Hmm.

I don’t know about you, but if I bought a can of insecticide that actually INCREASED my insect population, I’d demand my money back!

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So how the heck did the blood libel lie of the Gaza “genocide” reach critical mass?

Simple: The United Nations invented its own definition of the word.

In the present Convention, genocide means any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such: Killing members of the group; Causing serious bodily or mental harm to members of the group; Deliberately inflicting on the group conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part; Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group; Forcibly transferring children of the group to another group.

And by this oddly-worded definition, Israel is 100% guilty: The IDF intended to destroy — “in whole or in part” — the Islamist fighters and government of Hamas, and Muslims, of course, are a religious group. Members were obviously killed.

Then again, by the U.N.’s definition, the Allies were also guilty of “genocide” against those poor, innocent, misunderstood Nazis in World War II:

Sound absurd?

It is — and deliberately so.

The entire point of language is to convey thoughts and ideas. What’s so insidious about the U.N.’s deliberate inversion of the word “genocide” is that it weaponizes the pain, horror, and guilt of a real, actual genocide against the Jews — who were the victims.

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But the upside is, when someone accuses Israel of genocide, it’s a cheat-code: You know you’re dealing with an ignorant doofus or a Jew-hating bigot.

Words have PR power. They paint vivid pictures in our minds. They connect the dots between our head and heart.

And emotionally explosive words like “genocide” have the most power of all.

But there’s also PR power in subverting expectations — and catching audiences off-guard with an unexpected twist. (It’s an essential ingredient in comedy. Think about it: How many of your favorite jokes and/or punchlines depend on misdirection?) Done right, it pushes audiences out of their comfort zone, forcing them to reexamine their biases and assumptions.

Instead of challenging ‘em head-on, you win their hearts and minds by appealing to their sense of absurdity.

Rush Limbaugh called it “illustrating the absurd with absurdity.” When El Rushbo did it, it was usually a small part of a much larger radio monologue.

But most of today’s absurdities are free-range: They’re out in the open.

For example, the most punk rock move in music over the last 30 years was just done by… Boy George.

As my PJ Media colleague Aaron Hanscom wrote:

Boy George released a new song on July 29, “We Will Dance Again,” or Od Nirkod in Hebrew, about the Nova Music Festival — one of the scenes of Hamas’ massacre of Jews on Oct. 7, 2023. It opens with lyrics so refreshingly direct in their moral clarity — “You say genocide, I say war / When you’re attacked, that’s what the army’s for / Does it get ugly? You bet it does / When I know you wanna kill every last one of us” — that you’d be forgiven for thinking they came from a speech by friends of Israel like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) or Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, rather than from a British pop icon who gained worldwide fame in the 1980s with hits like “Karma Chameleon.”

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Media journalist Bob Lefsetz, who’s closely followed within the music industry (I was told to read him when I did PR for a music label), wrote this:

"You condemn the Jews, with selective memory

Musicians holding flags, mouthing like sheep

Propaganda fueled by the Internet feels so weak"



What kind of crazy, f***ed up world do we live in where Boy George takes a stand when everybody else in music is afraid of rocking the boat?



Then again, Boy George, although successful and beloved by many, knows what hate is all about. And he was involved with Culture Club's drummer, Jon Moss, who is Jewish.



The oppressed stand together.

Taking a stand, damning the consequences, and giving the naysayers the middle finger?

That’s punk rock, bruh!

The most punk rock star in 2026 is a 65-year-old, ultra-effeminate gay man!

Lefsetz continued:

Boy George is putting his beliefs on the line. He's standing up for what he believes is right. Which musicians used to do on a regular basis, before they were fearful of alienating a potential customer. […] This is the power of music, not selling clothes and perfume. The Kardashians are two-dimensional, and too many musical artists are too. They think it's all about financial success. That's hollow, it comes down to who you are!

It’s a role that Boy George — who hasn’t been on the cultural radar since the 1980s (despite being in the Culture Club) — was uniquely equipped to play. Without question, there are musicians with far more fame and exponentially bigger platforms, but there’s something so deliciously ABSURD about Boy-freaking-George leading the charge against the Woke Mob.

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You can’t help but smile.

It hits emotionally. It’s memorable. Unforgettable!

And it defied expectations: Boy George zigged when everyone else zagged.

His one song will do more to combat Jew-hatred than anything I’ve ever written.

Recommended: Anthony Fauci: The Man Who Destroyed America’s Trust in Science

And speaking of Jew-hatred, the most hated Jew in America right now is Ben Shapiro. He’s hated by the left — and has been for years — and he’s now enemy #1 of the Groypers, vilified and attacked 24/7 by Nick Fuentes, Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, and Megyn Kelly.

They’ve accused him of supporting “genocide.” Being disloyal. Hating Christians. Being a warmonger. Of wanting YOU to die for Israel.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸🇮🇱 Tucker Carlson slams Ben Shapiro.



"Obviously this little freak could go volunteer to fight the war himself, but of course he won't."



"He's got no interest in making any kind of personal sacrifice… Dying for Israel is your job." pic.twitter.com/UIDGkHx940 — Remarks (@remarks) July 23, 2026

Shapiro’s sin?

He’s a Jew who supports President Donald Trump’s campaign against the mullahs in Iran — and he condemned the moral cowardice of Charlie Kirk’s “friends” who’ve platformed, excused, and/or promoted disgusting personal attacks against Charlie Kirk’s widow.

If he threw out his yarmulke and embraced Christianity, they would’ve left him alone. If he was pro-Qatar and anti-Israel, they would’ve left him alone. If he called Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu bloodthirsty warmongers, they would’ve left him alone.

And if he had agreed with the bat[feces]-crazy conspiracy theories that implicated Erika Kirk in her own husband’s murder, they would’ve left him alone.

He’s being attacked for who he is — and what he believes. And he’s paying a price that’s ABSURDLY unfair: No mainstream political pundit should have to spend millions of dollars annually on personal security.

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The chilling effect on Free Speech is obvious.

Yet Shapiro continues to absorb the cost, without protest or complaint. He marches forward, eating the slings and arrows of his enemies. He’s knowingly sacrificing his own safety, because his values matter more to him than his life.

And because he pays this price, others don’t have to.

In literature, there’s something called a “Christ figure.” It’s a literary device that draws parallels between a character and Jesus Christ, typically focusing on virtue, self-sacrifice, and moral courage. Famous examples include Aslan in The Chronicles of Narnia and Simon in Lord of the Flies.

Today, Ben Shapiro — the most hated Jew in America — is a Christ figure.

Absurd? You betcha.

But it’s still true.

Unlike the Gaza “genocide.”

One Last Thing: 2026 will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the fate of the America First movement teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battle lines been so clearly defined. Win or lose, 2026 will transform our country.

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