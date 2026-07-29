Anthony Fauci: The Man Who Destroyed America’s Trust in Science

They called him an arrogant, self-aggrandizing blowhard. They said he was obsessed with fame, power, recognition, and personal glory. They accused him of being a serial liar — a dishonest man — who was eroding trust in American institutions.

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Well, well, well: Turns out that Anthony Fauci was guilty of EVERYTHING the Democrats had long accused Donald Trump of being.

When COVID first struck, Bill Gates was celebrating his fifth consecutive year as the most admired man on the planet, and USA Today lauded Dr. Fauci as a “national treasure.” Nobody knew more about medicine, vaccines, and responsible healthcare than Gates and Fauci.

Which was why Gates and Fauci were trusted to spearhead our COVID response.

After all, those two men weren’t politicians or partisan hacks. They were brilliant, high-tech, scientific geniuses. Unlike the dopes on the left and (especially) the right, Gates and Fauci were simply “following the science” without prejudice or bias, defending the scientific process from the tin-hat-wearing, knuckle-dragging, vaccine-denying weirdos.

WATCH: Dr. Anthony Fauci says growing Republican attacks on him are "painfully ridiculous." #MTPDaily



Dr. Fauci: "People want to fire me or put me in jail for what I've done. Mainly, follow the science. ... It's preposterous. Totally preposterous." pic.twitter.com/Koq10aIajF — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) June 9, 2021

But it was more than that: Dr. Fauci was beyond all criticism. In the doctor’s own words, attacking Fauci was “attacking science.”

And how dare you attack science when we’re waist-deep in a pandemic!

Fast-forward half a decade: Bill Gates is a social pariah. The same man who led the worldwide response to the COVID pandemic — as Politico wrote in 2022, “How Bill Gates and Partners Used Their Clout to Control the Global COVID Response — With Little Oversight” — is now persona non grata in polite society.

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It was a stunning fall from grace.

There were his sexual affairs with Russian women. Rumors he “secretly” slipped his wife antibiotics for the STDs he gave her. And, of course, there was his creepy relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Oh. My. God.



“Preparing for Pandemics…”



“Let's discuss next steps, for example how to officially involve the WHO and CDC…”



“I hope we can pull this off…” pic.twitter.com/NKsQYBtllv — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) February 2, 2026

Gates’ downfall was fueled by his personal failings, which destroyed his reputation beyond recovery.

🚨NEWS: Melinda Gates says her divorce from Bill Gates was partly due to his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein



"he was abhorrent, he was evil personified" pic.twitter.com/fHMrc7NV2K — Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) January 31, 2026

And now, today, Dr. Fauci is suffering the same fate.

He claimed to be a straight shooter. Unlike everyone else in D.C., Dr. Fauci would stick to the facts: No hyperbole, no B.S., no wild pitches.

But not even his baseball was straight:

President Trump just posted this on the eve of Dr. Fauci’s testimony before the Senate.



Savage 🤣 pic.twitter.com/YP5cixrjWe — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 29, 2026

The outright lies, falsehoods, double-speak, and exaggerated claims that were exposed by the “Fauci Diaries” have been thoroughly covered right here on PJ Media and elsewhere. Today on Capitol Hill, expect the good doctor to repeatedly invoke the Fifth Amendment to skirt legal culpability.

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It’ll work, too. He’ll almost certainly avoid criminal charges. (The wording of President Joe Biden’s pardon shields him from “any offenses against the United States” that were “arising from or in any manner related” to his tenure as Chief Medical Advisor to the President, a member of the White House COVID-19 Response Team, the White House Coronavirus Task Force, or as Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.)

Plus, he’s already 85 years old. Fauci won’t spend a single day behind bars. (Presidential pardons are a helluva lot more effective than the COVID vaccine.)

But he won’t escape punishment in the court of public opinion.

Dr. Fauci’s punishment won’t be criminal. Yet for a man with his (considerable) ego, he’s about to suffer a fate that’s far worse:

Anthony Fauci will be remembered as the man who broke America’s trust in science.

The trouble with science is that it relies on scientists. And scientists, alas, are simply people.

They have egos, frailties, ambitions, and biases — just like everyone else.

Science is awesome. It’s our best tool for unraveling the deepest, darkest secrets of the cosmos. When an experiment can be controlled and replicated en masse, the results are spectacular. We reap the benefits every day.

But when it can’t, what Fauci calls “science” is actually “art”: It’s an interpretation of datasets that’s shaped by the whims, goals, and biases of the scientist.

It’s why scientific conclusions are riddled with so many false positives.

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Nobody knows what your great-great-grandchildren’s science textbooks will say in 2126. But we know they’ll be different. The “scientific consensus” of today will be supplanted by something else.

Because our scientific knowledge is woefully incomplete, and everyone knows it!

Dr. Fauci could’ve been honest with the American people. There was no legitimate reason to lie. And had he been courageous enough to tell the truth, when the next pandemic strikes — and eventually, there WILL be another one — the American people would have all the confidence in the world that their government was giving them 100% accurate information.

But that’s not what he did.

Fauci played fast and loose with the origins of the COVID virus. He lied about advising political officials to shut down schools, funerals, and public gatherings. He exaggerated the efficacy of facemasks. He broke bread with celebrity journalists while telling everyone else to quarantine. He reveled in his newfound celebrity status — like he was a scantily-clad Instagram model collecting followers.

Now, when the next pandemic hits, a huge percentage of Americans will refuse to be vaccinated. (Even if the scientific data overwhelmingly suggests that it’s our smartest, safest strategy!) It’s entirely possible that tens of millions of Americans will die.

All because Dr. Fauci shattered the public trust.

The Hill published excerpts of the Fauci Diary:

“Big front page article abut [sic] me appeared in the Washington Post. Very flattering. The situation with my national and international fame is explosive and really unimaginable. It is not hyoperbole [sic] to say that today I am the most famous and talked about person in the country and one of the most recognizable peson [sic] in the world,” wrote Fauci.

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Bill Gates lost his reputation because of his libido. Dr. Fauci’s Achilles’ heel was his runaway ego.

Forget about a God Complex! Fauci’s ego was so out of control, he was practically accusing God of having a Fauci Complex!

Either way, the die is cast: The two architects of our COVID strategy were both relegated to the scrapheap of public opinion. Neither will rebound.

But then again, maybe that’s a good thing.

Because, during the next pandemic, perhaps the government will lie once more. After all, our government consists of people — replete with egos, frailties, ambitions, and biases — the same as our doctors and scientists.

And perhaps the God’s honest truth is, they never deserved to be trusted.

Recommended: How Should MAGA Handle Its Grifters, Lowlifes, Bigots, and Nutjobs?

One Last Thing: 2026 will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the fate of the America First movement teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battle lines been so clearly defined. Win or lose, 2026 will transform our country.

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