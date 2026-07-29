’Who the F**k Do You Think You Were?' Moreno Destroys Fauci During Hearing

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) walked into Wednesday's hearing wanting one thing from Dr. Anthony Fauci: an apology.

He didn’t get one.

Fauci came to Capitol Hill, read an opening statement, then refused to answer a single question that followed it. He wouldn’t even answer Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-Ky.) question about whether a folder was sitting right in front of him.

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Moreno used his time to remind Fauci exactly what the last six years cost him personally, and what they cost the country.

"It was about six years ago, today that I decided I'm going to give up my businesses, sell them all, run for office, run through the United States Senate. Here I am sitting in front of you, six years later, saying, who the f**k do you think you were for doing that? It is a total disgrace what you did to this country," Moreno said.

He turned next to the colleagues who spent years defending Fauci in public.

"I hope the voters of the United States of America watch the clips of every one of you doting on a guy who was more interested in being a celebrity than saving American people," Moreno said. "You may have had a 50-plus-year legacy of public service, but it ends in total and complete disgrace."

Then Moreno asked the only question that mattered.

"Will you apologize, just apologize to the people who you harmed through your actions? Do you have the dignity to just say you're sorry?" Moreno asked.

"On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based upon my rights under the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution," Fauci said.

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Fauci repeated that one sentence over and over again through the rest of the hearing. Moreno asked about service members discharged for refusing the vaccine. Fifth Amendment. He asked about business owners who lost everything during the lockdowns. Fifth Amendment. He asked about parents who strapped masks onto toddlers too young to understand why. Fifth Amendment. He asked about families who buried relatives who trusted Fauci's word on booster after booster. Fifth Amendment.

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Moreno brought up the Ohio mother arrested for watching a football game with her family during the pandemic. Fauci answered the same way.

By the end, Moreno stopped asking questions and started making a point. He noted that James Madison, the man who wrote the Fifth Amendment, once lived a few blocks from the hearing room, and wondered aloud what Madison would think of a public health official invoking it to dodge accountability for his own decisions.

"It's no secret why you have to hire the biggest dirtbag attorney on the planet," Moreno said. "I hope you're paying him well, and I hope that one way or the other, somewhere, sometime, you answer for your crimes."

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🔥Sen. Bernie Moreno goes SCORCHED EARTH on Anthony Fauci:



"Who the f*ck do you think you were for doing that!?"



"There is no defense of what you did. You may have had a 50+ year legacy of public service, but it ends in total and complete DISGRACE."



"I'm gonna give you the… pic.twitter.com/LoC7p7FHNi — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 29, 2026

Fauci's reputation was already shot by the time he showed up on Capitol Hill, but boy did he absolutely destroy his legacy today.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt bureaucrats like Anthony Fauci.

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