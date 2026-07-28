The Morning Briefing: Turns Out Fauci Is an Even Bigger Donkey's Derrière Than We Thought

Top O' the Briefing
Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is exploring alternative fillings for grape leaves with a retrograde mime collective.
Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to another edition of "Gosh, We Were Right Again." While it's true that American conservatives have been able to say that all along, we've really been on a roll since the Wuhan Chinese Bat Flu Pandemic and Tyranny Festival of 2020.
We were frequently called "crazy" or "conspiracy nuts" by the fascist mask fetishists. I ended up just embracing the conspiracy thing just because they all turned out to be true. Now I have a closetful of tinfoil hats.
I forget how many different names we were called when we expressed our extreme disdain for alleged physician Anthony Fauci, the evil hero of bureaucratic power abusers throughout the plague years. The guy always gave off smug creeper vibes, which those of us on the right picked up on immediately. We knew that he was an egomaniacal dirtbag. It would seem that he was even more egomaniacal and dirtbaggy than we thought.
We're now getting a look at some of Fauci's entries from his diary, a story that my good friend and South Pacific day-drinking partner Kevin Downey Jr. wrote about yesterday. Here's how he kicked that off:
Dr. Anthony Fauci, former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) (and whom many refer to as the most prolific mass murderer in history), is due to appear on Capitol Hill this Wednesday, and yowza, the fireworks have begun already.
In this corner, wearing a smug grin and a questionable presidential pardon, is Fauci, who appears to crave attention more than that transgender freakshow Dylan "trans on a can" Whatshisface.
Be sure to read Kevin's "Fact-O-Rama!" that immediately follows that.
The glimpse into Fauci's thoughts during the time when he was ruining lives with casual ease is quite the eye-opener. While low-info leftists and celebrities were embarrassing themselves with the intensity of their fawning over him, we now know that Anthony Fauci's biggest fanboi was none other than Anthony Fauci.
Seriously, he gushes over himself like a pubescent girl swooning over a heartthrob singer as she dots every "i" with hearts. Kevin shares several of the quotes, which you should probably not read on a full stomach. "It is not hyperbole to say that today I am the most famous and talked about person in the country and one of the most recognizable persons in the world," reads one of the sentiments that will make you reach for the Pepto.
While preaching doom and gloom to the masses in order to keep himself relevant, Fauci was really having the time of his life. He truly is a disgusting human being.
Here's the big, most disturbing reveal from the creepy garden gnome's personal reflections:
EXPOSED: Fauci's private diary reveals he estimated COVID-19's case fatality rate at 0.2-0.3% in February 2020. Weeks later, he told Congress under oath that the virus had a higher mortality rate. pic.twitter.com/F1uxXTyZ4L— Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) July 27, 2026
Anthony Fauci was never a physician who was concerned with the health of the American public; he was a professional fear-monger who lied to everyone because he wanted to be the most popular boy at recess. The preemptive pardon that Joe Biden's autopen gave Fauci is even more aggravating now.
Yes, Fauci went to medical school, but he also went to work for the National Institutes of Health back when Richard Nixon was president. When COVID hit, he'd been a cog in the federal bureaucracy for 51 years; that's where all of his loyalty was focused.
The loyalty that wasn't focused on the mirror, of course.
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The Mailbag of Magnificence
Roger R. kicks things off today:
Kruiser, your comments to Dave sure ring true to me. While I believe Wisconsin is a lot more Red than Blue, a recent police shooting in DEEP BLUE Madison sure tells you how committed the lefties are to supporting crime and refusing to teach youngsters there are often very bad consequences for not following law enforcement requests and demands when given. I'm sure you know about this shooting and people in Madison just accept the pushback from the left. If you saw the attempted Press Briefing by the Madison Police Chief it says it all, imho. I couldn't and wouldn't be able to survive living in that city or even Dane County. I have a son and family who live in the county and as soon as both the grandkids graduate from high school they plan to relocate to a more "normal" area of Wisconsin. Keep on keeping on! ALWAYS go to the Briefing in the a.m.
Thanks for being a regular! It has to be frustrating for the rural conservatives in Wisconsin to be constantly plagued by urban liberal idiots. I know that Madison isn't exactly a sprawling metropolis, but college towns can be awful too. I've only been there once, and managed to infiltrate an Occupy Wall Street encampment during the trip. Weren't they surprised when they saw me speaking at a right-wing nutjob rally the next day at the Capitol! ICYMI, Kevin and I recently devoted an all-access episode (#103) of "Unwoke" to respecting law enforcement and the consequences for not doing so. We're always fun to listen to, by the way.
Friend of the Briefing Jonathan S. writes:
You wrote: "Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is meeting with attorneys regarding a fabric misfortune over the weekend at San Diego Comic-Con." Won't that be an interesting thread? Latin versus legal-speak? Keep up the good work, amicus!
That seems like something that I would only appreciate if I revisited some of my 1980s hallucinogen favorites.
Dan M. finishes things up for us:
re: "I've loved Sophie Cunningham since she first became Caitlin Clark's enforcer last year." Thank you for bringing me up to speed, I now have a reason to pay attention to lady hoops. Who'd have thought they needed enforcers? Caitlin Clark, she of the hot hand, is like the Jackie Robinson of the WNBA. Sophie Cunningham (of the hot everything else), is to Caitlin as Pee Wee Reese was to Jackie. The only thing better would be Dennis Rodman, in tasteful makeup and skirt, coming out of retirement to take on the enforcer role--while leading the ladies in scoring.
If I remember correctly, Rodman's female clothing was modest and tasteful, but the makeup needed some work. More than one person has likened Sophie Cunningham to Rodman. She's the muscle who shows up to games wearing short skirts and heels, which I am eternally grateful Rodman never did.
As always, many thanks to the Mailbag contributors!
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