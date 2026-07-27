Whistleblower Exposes Becerra for Axing Vetting for Migrant Child Sponsors

We already know the Biden administration deliberately dismantled vetting processes and handed illegal alien children over to traffickers, but a whistleblower who shared information with Republican California gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton is specifically accusing Hilton’s opponent and former HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra.

Advertisement

Hilton is releasing a series that he is calling the “Becerra Tapes” to illustrate the fact that the Democrat politician is not only corrupt, but guilty of potentially illegal and horrifyingly abusive activities. The first installment regards the more than 300,000 unaccompanied alien minors whom the Biden Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) “lost.” Hilton included the clip of Becerra, looking and sounding obviously annoyed while comparing the trafficking of children into our country to Henry Ford's automobile factory, and griping about how slow the “assembly line” was. It would be amazing if we could see Becerra actually end up in handcuffs and in court for his actions.

BREAKING: Becerra Migrant Child Abuse Camps



Whistleblower confirms Xavier Becerra dismantled vetting to speed up release of migrant children.



Kids sent to sex traffickers, abusive workplaces, fake relatives. “We were constantly getting information that was false, and we were… pic.twitter.com/v0hfhphAz9 — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) July 27, 2026

A case manager for Becerra’s Unaccompanied Alien Children Program, whose name and face did not appear in the video to protect her identity, said with a crack in her voice, “When you're trying to help, and you realize that you've been fooled, and you've been used to traffic children....”

As Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) previously noted during a congressional hearing, Becerra “pressured the Office of Refugee Resettlement to speed up sponsor transfers for unaccompanied alien children.” That’s when Becerra snapped at employees, “This is not the way we do an assembly line.” For him, innocent kids were just tools toward a certain political end. Throughout the video, Hilton included clips from videos that Project Veritas and other muckraking entities published showing scared children in masks taken away by suspicious-looking adults, and a girl talking about how her sponsor sexually trafficked her to numerous men.

Advertisement

Illegal alien children who entered our country without parents went to several different locations in California. Then children waited for federal authorities supposedly to vet prospective sponsors. “However, the vetting was not proper, so we were sending children to multiple addresses. We were sending children to the same addresses on multiple occasions. I mean, it was a complete joke,” the case manager exclaimed.

The idea was that the feds would ascertain if the individuals in question were related to the children or were at least responsible and reliable individuals without criminal records or other red flags. Becerra believed all that slowed down his assembly line. He was too busy trying to change the demographics of the United States.

“They [the kids] were coming with marks of Sharpie on their arms, saying, ‘I'm going to this address, or I am this age, and I am going here. Please call,’ and then they would have a number. At times, they knew, but then they didn't know. For instance, ‘I'm going to see my Aunt Mary, but I've never seen my Aunt Mary. I've only met her through the phone.’ That type of thing,” the case manager explained.

Read Also: 5 Senators Press Thune on SAVE America Act as Voter Roll Cleanup Costs Dems 9,000 in Pennsylvania

So then “we would call the sponsor and say something like, ‘Hi, my name is so and so. Are you expecting a minor?’ and then we would give a name, and then they would say ‘yes.’ Sometimes they didn't even know the name of the child. We would ask for their address. A lot of these people did not have proof. We still have no proof that the child went to that address because we couldn't do any follow up or continue with the case, or, you know, see welfare checks. We were not allowed to do that either,” the case manager mourned. In fact, nearly 150,000 of the children the Biden-Becerra HHS lost are still missing.

Advertisement

“Was there any sort of checking of identification of these sponsors?” asked the interviewer. “The checking of the IDs were none [sic]. We would get IDs that you can tell they had been falsified. These pictures were, like, selfie pictures, so we knew they were fake IDs. However, we had to take them. So I saw a lot of the fake IDs, the fake documentations, the fake birth certificates. I saw it all,” the case manager stated.

She brought up some of these IDs to her superiors, hoping they would take action. “What I was told was, ‘Well, you're not a professional investigator. Your job is to reunify the child to the sponsor, not to investigate the sponsor of the minor.’” The Biden administration didn’t give a damn how many children’s lives they ruined.

“Taking documentation with people sending selfies is not vetting properly, not being able to talk or see the sponsor is not proper vetting. Using a WhatsApp to talk to these sponsors is not vetting properly. We were constantly getting information that was false. And we were supposed to go with it,” the case manager confirmed regretfully.

The case manager told the interviewer, “A lot of these things would have been avoided, but the fact that they weren't, it's heartbreaking to see that a child doesn't get to have his limb, because he's lost it. It's heartbreaking to hear that a child is being forced to sleep with different men, because the so-called aunt who is a sponsor is making her sleep with men. None of that would have happened if we would have protected these children. But we failed.”

Advertisement

Again, what we are finding out is not merely that Becerra is a vile human being, but that he could potentially face federal charges for what he did. And I think the Trump administration needs to investigate that option. We cannot allow such a massive child trafficking and child abuse operation to go unpunished because the people in charge happened to be wealthy and powerful.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, especially in this 250th year of America’s existence, here at PJ Media, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.