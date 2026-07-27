The Great MAGA Reversal on Ukraine: How Helping Zelensky Became ‘America First’

It’s summertime and Ukraine is rockin’ her Ozempic body. And you’ve gotta admit, she’s lookin’ pretty dang hot. (More on that — and why MAGA provocateur Laura Loomer’s Ukrainian conversion matters — in just a sec.)

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There are two kinds of people in this world: Those who harbor self-aggrandizing revenge fantasies against the people who rejected us… and those who are dirty, filthy liars.

‘Cause I’ll admit it: When I was a teenager, I used to daydream about becoming so frickin’ famous that all the (many, many) girls who DARED reject me would regret it. Oh, they’d be walking together by a newsstand, see my face on all the magazines (with a supermodel on each arm, of course), and then burst into tears because they blew their chance: “Curses and drat, we could’ve been with Scott, but now it’s too late.”

(Ha! Serves them right for not realizing how great I am!)

Sad to say, this impulse hasn’t gone away. Even at the ripe old age of 52, if I lose an important PR client, I’ll daydream about signing his #1 category rival, pushing ‘em to the moon, and giggling like a maniac when he rues letting me go.

Since the dawn of time, revenge has been one of the biggest drivers of human behavior. It’s the theme of our most enduring stories, tall tales, and legends.

And it still motivates us today.

It’s why people join a gym. It’s why those late-night Soloflex infomercials made a fortune. And it explains the emotional appeal of weight-loss drugs like Ozempic.

Intellectually, you may validate your decision by focusing on the health benefits — but emotionally, you fantasize about wowing all your friends, colleagues, and (most of all) exes with your sexy new Ozempic body!

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Since the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, the MAGAverse has mostly yawned in indifference: “Not my monkey, not my circus.”

A small minority of MAGA-adjacent personalities, including Tucker Carlson, Tim Pool, and Laura Loomer, actively promoted pro-Russian propaganda, but most of us failed to see the relevance. It was unclear how this border squabble between ex-USSR republics mattered to the America First agenda.

It’s not that we were pro-Russian. (Most of us hoped Russia would lose.) But we simply didn’t care enough about the Russian-Ukrainian border to sacrifice American wealth, blood, and treasure.

Besides, the optics pissed us off.

The same European countries that stubbornly refused to fulfil their NATO military obligations — and were still gobbling Russian oil by the barrelful — were demanding Uncle Sam’s help? For the umpteenth time?

Enough freeriding! World War II ended 80 years ago!

Besides, Western Europe is big, rich, and powerful enough to look after itself.

There were other moving parts. (In geopolitics, there always are.) Some of MAGA’s pushback stemmed from the Democrat/mainstream media’s four-year-long “Trump is a Russian agent” hoax. There are consequences to constantly crying wolf.

Chief among ‘em: The big, bad wolf doesn’t seem that big or bad.

Plus, there was all the corruptive weirdness surrounding Trump’s first impeachment. The Democrats used Ukraine as a blunt object to bash the president — and Ukraine was delighted to play ball. Just like crying wolf, there are consequences to allying yourself with the president’s enemies.

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Then there was Joe Biden’s familial coziness with Ukrainian oligarchs, including his son, Hunter Biden, receiving big bucks for “consulting” jobs with foreign energy companies for which he was preposterously unqualified for. (When his actual job was influence-peddling.)

Along with the deeply cynical Biden administration policy of giving Ukraine just enough support to prolong a horrible stalemate — but not enough to win the war. This was a “battle plan” without any hope of victory.

It seemed like the Biden White House was trying to engineer a protracted blood bath that cost both sides dearly.

Which, candidly, might’ve been in America’s best interest: If Putin’s military is decimated in a never-ending war of attrition, the Russian Bear is defanged as an offensive threat. Western Europe is saved! (And if a few million Russians and Ukrainians must die, well, you can’t make an omelet without breaking some eggs, can you?)

Hey, that’s what cannon fodder is for!

It was a gruesome policy decision that — yet again — painted a picture of Western European elites asking everyone else to sacrifice for their betterment without sacrificing anything themselves. It sure didn’t look or feel like America First. The Russian menace was too far away, and Ukraine simply didn’t matter.

Until it once again did.

When the Russia-Ukraine war began, Ukraine was like the fat girl at the nightclub: unloved, unattractive, and undatable. Even a transactional leader like Donald Trump couldn’t find anything, short of rare earth materials, worth getting his beak wet.

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It’s nothing personal. Ukraine just didn’t have anything we wanted.

So Ukraine flipped the equation by becoming the world’s leading expert in drone warfare.

The nature of war has evolved. Again. Low-cost drones are a game changer; they’ve wrecked the Russian economy and stopped the #2 military in the world dead in its tracks. Drone warfare, coupled with AI, will be just as revolutionary as the machine gun. As much of a game changer as it already is, we’ve only scratched the surface.

And he who masters this new technology will own the future.

The lessons from the Iran War are still unfolding, but one of them is the folly of firing multimillion-dollar weapons at dirt-cheap drones. That works okay in limited engagements, but over time, it’s an unsustainable arrangement.

Even when we “win,” we lose economically.

Ukrainian drone knowhow, plus America’s manufacturing base, represents an unbeatable one-two punch. Necessity is the mother of invention; Ukrainian drone knowhow, forged in the furnace of hell, is the best in the world.

And accessing this technology is 100% America First.

From Forbes:

Bryan Pickens, a former U.S. Army Green Beret who fought alongside Ukrainian special operations forces, believes the implications extend far beyond drones. […] "Whether Americans want to admit it or not, Ukraine is ahead of us in the employment of modern technology as part of a complete approach to warfare," Pickens argued. "From strategic to tactical levels, they are innovating doctrinally and technologically faster than anyone in the world." Ukraine's drone industry has expanded at a remarkable pace. According to the Kyiv Post, independent estimates suggest Ukraine manufactured roughly four million drones in 2025 and could produce five to six million in 2026. President Volodymyr Zelensky told Reuters that Ukraine aims to increase production to about 10 million drones in 2026, while Ukrainian officials say capacity could eventually reach 20 million with additional investment.

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Give Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky credit: Instead of whining to his sycophants in the media, he’s overseen a war effort that overcame Russia’s (considerable) advantage in population and resources by revolutionizing how a modern war is fought.

It took guts, blood, courage, and brains.

And now the United States and Ukraine can work together — not as a superpower caretaking a charity case, but as two strong, innovative nations, each with something valuable to offer the other.

From The Hill:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the U.S. and Ukraine plan to build a drone factory in the U.S. as part of a new defense partnership combining American manufacturing with Ukraine’s battlefield-tested drone technology. Speaking in an interview with far-right influencer Laura Zoomer [sic], Zelensky said the agreement would expand on an initial drone cooperation deal reached with the U.S., describing the project as beneficial to both countries. “Important technology. This is what we have. And America has great technology. Our drone deal is win-win,” Zelensky said in the interview that aired Friday. “We will build a great factory in the United States. We want to [have] lines of production.” Ukraine has sought to strengthen its defense capabilities and cooperate with the Trump administration while showcasing the drone technology it has rapidly developed during the ongoing four-year long war with Russia. Zelensky told Loomer that Ukraine’s drone capabilities continue to advance, with some systems now capable of operating at ranges more than 1,800 miles, adding that engineers are working to extend the distance even further.

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I’ve never met Laura Loomer. At least, I don’t think I have: As far as I know, our only interaction is her retweeting one of my articles (which she called dumb). But she has a huge social media presence, the ear of President Trump, and the power to influence public opinion.

She’s an “influencer” in the truest sense of the word.

Which explains why Loomer was granted a one-on-one interview with Zelensky: The Ukrainians smartly recognized her PR value.

It was a clever move.

And it worked. President Trump has already shared her interview on Truth Social:

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The Iran War exposed deficiencies in the U.S. military. Ukrainian technology is our fastest, easiest, most cost-effective solution. Laura Loomer — and others — are lagging indicators of a geopolitical policy reversal: Today, supporting Ukraine is an America First policy.

It wasn’t before. Now it is.

MAGA didn’t change. Our standards are exactly the same as they were in 2022.

What changed is the value proposition that Ukraine offers.

It’s the dog days of summer, and Ukraine is turning heads on the beach. You see her new bathing suit? Yowee! That Ozempic body is lookin’ pretty dang good!

And that’s the best revenge of all.

One Last Thing: 2026 will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the fate of the America First movement teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battle lines been so clearly defined. Win or lose, 2026 will transform our country.

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