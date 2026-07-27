5 Senators Press Thune on SAVE America Act as Voter Roll Cleanup Costs Dems 9,000 in Pennsylvania

There are now five senators pressuring Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) for a roll call vote on key election integrity legislation before the August congressional recess. And the news keeps coming out of Pennsylvania to support the argument that such legislation is absolutely necessary as soon as possible.

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Mike Lee (R-Utah) became the first Senator to answer a plea from Scott Presler to request a roll call vote and force senators to go on the record about the SAVE America Act before the recess, as Article I of the Constitution authorizes. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) quickly joined Lee, followed by Sens. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) and Ashley Moody (R-Fla.). Then on Monday morning, Lindsey Graham’s sister Darline, who replaced him as the senator from South Carolina, shared President Donald Trump’s message pushing the legislation and commented, “President Trump is 100% correct. The SAVE America Act is top priority. I will stay here as long as necessary to get it passed and signed into law. I came to Washington to fight for the people of South Carolina and deliver on our conservative agenda.”

That brings the total of senators demanding Thune do a vote before the recess to five. And Presler has almost daily updates exposing the number of non-citizens on Pennsylvania non-juror lists and voter rolls to illustrate why Thune is so irresponsible in continuing to stall the SAVE America Act and the House budget resolution that included provisions of the act.

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On Monday, Presler excitedly announced, “The Pennsylvania Department of State just conducted a MASSIVE voter registration purge. This comes after we have been exposing NON-CITIZENS on the PA voter rolls. Democrats just lost TENS of thousands of voters. The thing that never happens keeps happening! I’ll post the data shortly. Citizen journalism works.” Then he produced this staggering statistic:

We are 56,006 voters away from flipping Pennsylvania 🟦🔜🟥.



Democrats just had a net loss of -9,469 voters in the last week.



This is historic. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 27, 2026

This isn’t the first time Presler has secured a Pennsylvania voter purge, so there were around 18,300 registered Democrat voters in the state this year who were not legally allowed to cast ballots.

Voter ID is one of the most popular proposals on the political scene right now. A Pew Research poll found early this year that 95% of Republicans and 71% of Democrats are in favor of requiring a photo ID to vote, which is exactly what the SAVE America Act would enforce nationally.

And in fact, voter ID is so popular with Republicans that the GOP needs to beware of not taking action on it meaningfully before the midterms. Trump's warning might sound dramatic, but he is right to worry about midterm election results:

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John Thune should not allow the United States Senate to ‘leave town’ until it passes The Save America Act or, far better still, TERMINATES THE FILIBUSTER, where Republicans can then quickly pass everything they ever dreamed of, including a full and deep throated SAVE AMERICA ACT, the Budget, and the ever looming Debt Ceiling disaster, 1929! The Dumocrats will do it on day one, and can’t believe how lucky they got with this Senate leadership. Remember, stupidity always brings LOSING & DEATH!

The SAVE America Act vote needs to happen before the recess. We the People who pay congressional salaries are tired of waiting.

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