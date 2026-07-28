Obama Ran Disinformation Campaign to Cover for Fauci Beagle Torture Program, Diary Reveals

The two most prolific takeaways in the media from Sen. Rand Paul’s recent release of former NIAID Director Anthony Fauci’s diary are that a.) he was an attention-seeking diva who reveled in his newfound celebrity far more than any self-respecting eighty-year-old public health official rightly should and b.) he knew from the very beginning of 2020 that the wet market was not the epicenter of the outbreak but went on to publicly lie about it anyway for years.

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But anyone paying attention already knew both of those facts, so they’re not actually revelations.

Related: Fresh Evidence of Fauci-directed COVID Origin Coverup Emerges

What was genuinely new information, however, was the PR campaign former president Barack Obama plotted in the service of covering up the beagle torture regime that Fauci funded through NIAID grants, which I’ve been reporting on for years at PJ Media, using allies in the corporate state media to do it.

From the Nov. 4, 2021 entry (emphasis added, and all punctuation errors are in the original):

Leslie Dach had contacted Barack Obama to ask him to give me a call to see what he could do to counter the slanderous lies there have been coming from the far right press, extreme right elements in society, and even several members of the Senate and the House. President Obama called me tonight at 5:00 PM on my cell phone and offered to help in any way that he can. He started off the conversation by saying that he was concerned about me and how I was holding up under this onslaught of slanderous lies. HE SAID THAT I WAS A “CIVILIAN” and that I should not have to put with this nonsense. He as a politician is used to this, but I have done nothing but serve that American public and the world for decades. He expressed concern that this would interfere with my important work on behalf of the American people. I explained to him what was going on and he was extremely sympathetic and in fact said that he would call up Ron Klain and or Jeff Zients to ask them to have the administration be proactive in countering these lies. I explained to him that President Biden as well as Ron Klain and Jeff Zients had been extremely helpful and supportive in making it very clear that they had complete confidence in me. In addition, I told him then Jen Psaki had continuously said at White House press conferences when asked whether the President would fire me that indeed the President would never fire me and that this was a bunch of nonsense. President Obama felt that we should do more than just claiming that they have my support and actually go on the offensive and call out people who are allowing this to be said and are not stepping up. President Obama said that he would call up Jeff Zients and tell him to mobilize some of the people in the administration to proactively go out and defend me. I told President Obama about the crazy things that the far-right Republicans were doing including the fact that Donald Trump, Jr. had on his website the sale of sweatshirts and T shirts to collect money for his campaign and on the T shirts and sweatshirts it said “Fauci kills puppies “. Obama said That Donald Trump junior is “A f***ing moron”. He apologized for using crude language but then went on to say that Donald Trump was a hopeless idiot who was a pathologic liar. He was very upset that none of the moderate Republicans were actually speaking out on my behalf and were distancing themselves from all of this terrible slanderous behavior against me. It was a great conversation that lasted for 25 minutes and he said that if he hears anything about movement in this direction he will get back to me. It indeed was an incredibly memorable phone call.

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And then, a few days later, from the Nov. 10, 2021 entry (emphasis added):

Met by Zoom today with [former Obama Deputy White House Press Secretary] Eric Schultz at the request of Barack Obama - Eric was really very helpful. He has enormous experience at being a comms expert working with Barack Obama. He was involved in deflecting a lot of the criticism against Obama during his Presidency. Eric was very realistic about what can be done in my case although he admitted that the level of attacks against me was clerly organized and unprecendented. He wanted to find out what was being negatively impacted by all of this. I explained to him that it was a very strong strain on me but that I'm strong enough to withstand it and he seemed to resonate with that. I told him that my scientific staff seems to be able to do their job even though the onslaught of this is so clear to them and they feel badly about what I'm going through. I told him that the group that is getting most overwhelmed with this is my legislative and my communications staff. Eric felt that it would be very difficult to shame the right wing media and even the right wing members of Congress and the Senate, and so he is unsure whether going after them would make a difference. He wanted to know whether I needed more help at the staff level in communications and legislation. I don't think that we do need that but I referred him to Courtney Billet with whom he has already scheduled a meeting. He did say that he was interested in the Washington Post piece that will be written by Yasmeen Abutaleb. He feels that if we can galvanize other media people to call out these groups that are attacking me that this could be very helpful. Once you expose the people who are instigating this, they often are reluctant to continue. And so, I am waiting to see how is conversation with Courtney goes. I am very thankful to Barack Obama for helping to set up this meeting with Eric.

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The Yasmeen Abutaleb mentioned above is the Washington Post hack with whom Fauci requested to communicate via his personal Gmail account, ostensibly in order to illegally thwart FOIA inquiries.

Justin Goodman of the White Coat Waste project, which has been indispensable to getting the word out concerning Beaglegate as well as numerous other vital stories of public health malfeasance, had the following to say about the diary revelations:

From the moment we exposed Beaglegate, the Washington establishment—bureaucrats, politicians and the corporate media—circled the wagons to defend Fauci over his funding of deadly dog labs. Now, Fauci’s own diary reveals that former President Barack Obama personally helped him coordinate a covert damage-control campaign to discredit White Coat Waste after we ignited what The Washington Post called ‘the biggest firestorm yet for Fauci.

Related: Help Get This Simple Fauci Prosecution Playbook to Trump, Please

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