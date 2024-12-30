Help Get This Simple Fauci Prosecution Playbook to Trump, Please

As influential as I might enjoy imagining myself to be, I don’t have a direct line to Trump, or even an indirect one for that matter.

But, six degrees of separation — you know the thing. Someone reading this almost certainly will be tangentially connected to Mar-a-Lago World.

Advertisement

Related: Did Populist Rage at Big Pharma Fuel Trump Victory? Election Data Indicates Maybe

With that hope, I implore whoever you are to get this very basic Fauci prosecution playbook — which I have never seen floated by anyone except me and Kevin Downey, Jr. — in front of the incoming president.

(I’m assuming Trump really is serious about cleaning up Public Health™ and prosecuting the NIAID supervillain who helped spawn COVID-19 and then lied about it to Congress.)

As I covered earlier in 2024, Anthony Fauci’s personal gopher at NIAID, Peter Morens, the go-between for Fauci and EcoHealth Alliance boss Peter Daszak — who funded the SARS-CoV-2 gain-of-function research in the Wuhan lab using public money given to him by Fauci from whence the pandemic sprang — served as a tool for the purpose of avoiding any direct communication that might incriminate Fauci and Daszak in the future.

Related: MTG Gives Fauci’s Beagle Torture Program New Oxygen

In Morens’ damning emails uncovered by the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic in June, we have indisputable evidence that Morens:

Skirted FOIA laws by conducting official government business via private email accounts and explicitly explained that evading FOIA was the reason

Encouraged the targeted prosecution of journalists reporting on the malfeasance of his boss

Demanded kickback cash from Peter Daszak for his role in funneling NIAID money to Daszak’s “nonprofit” that, in turn, shipped that money to Wuhan

Advertisement

All of this is illegal. Morens himself, in fact, admitted under oath that his emails “look incriminating.”

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

🚨🚨🚨



Explosive emails from Dr. David Morens — Senior Scientific Advisor @NIAIDNews & Dr. Fauci ally — reveal a potential violation of federal record keeping laws.



Get your popcorn ready folks...🧵👇 — Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic (@COVIDSelect) June 29, 2023

Now, all it takes is once quick glance at Morens in action to see he’s soft — and likely very easy to turn state’s witness. This guy, being Fauci’s top capo, knows where all the bodies are buried — proverbially and possibly literally.

There may never be any greater opportunity to leverage Fauci’s personal connections against him, presented on a silver platter in the form of this goon who admits his guilt in his words on his official government email account.

Please, President Trump, put the squeeze on Morens and he’ll almost certainly sing like a canary in exchange for some degree of leniency. And do it before he ends up suicided like one of Clinton’s associates.

Editor’s note: As we’ve painstakingly documented here, Google's censorship of PJ Media is out of control. This article is likely to be flagged as “misinformation” — or hatespeech, or whatever alleged violation of constantly-changing policy — and demonetized by Google. If you appreciate the independent journalism we offer, free of corporate slant or state censorship, consider lending financial support to our heavily censored operation.

Advertisement

Check out our 60% off Christmas promotion! (Don't forget to use the promo code FIGHT at checkout.)